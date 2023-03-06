United Rentals Surpasses 335,000 Telematics-Enabled Assets

Company Details How Equipment Data Helps Build Smarter Jobsites

United Rentals, Inc. URI, the world's largest equipment rental company, today announced it has surpassed 335,000 pieces of equipment outfitted with telematics technology in its rental fleet. The equipment includes aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, generators, all-electric trucks, compressors, e-dumpsters, light towers and more.

"Businesses face ever-increasing pressure to improve productivity and safety on jobsites. If they don't have visibility to equipment operating on their sites, they could face cost or schedule overruns, as well as safety risks," said Tony Leopold, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Digital at United Rentals. "Telematics technology generates valuable insights for our customers into the condition, utilization, location and performance of their rented and owned fleets. Our long-standing commitment to using data to improve the customer experience has led to this new milestone of 335,000 telematics-equipped fleet units, enhancing the value delivered by our rental offerings."

Telematics Helps Build a Smarter Jobsite

In a connected world, and on a connected jobsite, data is the key to working smarter. Telematics data in particular is critical for optimizing fleet strategies and working toward sustainability goals. Here are four ways that telematics solutions can improve productivity and safety on the jobsite:

Improve Equipment Uptime. Telematics provides a rich set of diagnostic information, including critical fluid, fuel and battery levels, meter hours and other operating parameters. This information can ensure that equipment is ready for daily use, and can also be used to manage longer-cycle performance requirements, including regular preventative maintenance schedules, to keep equipment operating at peak performance. Real-time alerts such as emergency stop events, power load and diesel exhaust fluid levels help supervisors identify and respond to potential issues quickly, reducing downtime and keeping projects on track. Optimize Equipment Utilization. Tracking utilization of equipment on a jobsite is critical to ensuring that availability is properly balanced with overall project costs. Telematics technology can alert management if a machine is sitting idle for an extended period and incurring needless costs, while visibility into highly utilized assets can help keep workers productive by ensuring equipment is available for use when needed. Benchmarking reports can also provide visibility into how equipment efficiency compares to peers. By aggregating this information on easy-to-use desktop and mobile platforms, telematics provides access to these insights in the office or on the jobsite. Improve Worksite Safety and Security. On large and complex jobsites, telematics data is also essential for emerging safety and security technologies. The data can be used to manage access to equipment through Total Control®. Equipment access can be limited to authorized operators that have the required certifications and training. Location data, coupled with geofence technology and alerts, can help locate equipment quickly to lessen downtime and limit lost or stolen assets. Advance Sustainability Strategies. Telematics-enabled equipment generates data on engine usage, fuel type and more. This data can be used by worksite management software to evaluate the environmental footprint of equipment. The insights can inform decision-making, helping management determine the optimal fleet and utilization tradeoffs to decrease overall equipment emissions, advancing sustainability efforts.

United Rentals Telematics Solutions

United Rentals Total Control is a cloud-based worksite management solution that provides customers with holistic visibility into both rented and owned telematics-enabled equipment, ensuring equipment availability when and where it is needed. The utilization insight provided by Total Control identifies underutilized equipment to help customers improve efficiency and reduce costs.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,462 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 27 in Australia and 19 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company's approximately 24,600 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,600 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $19.61 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the Barron's 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230306005729/en/