Venture Capital Investment Market Share, Size, Industry Segmentation, Growth and Opportunity 2023-2028

The increase in the number of startups and early-stage companies seeking funding represents a significant factor driving the venture capital investment market growth across the globe.

The global venture capital investment market size reached US$ 233.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 708.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.75% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Venture capital investment refers to a type of private equity financing that is provided to startups and early-stage companies with high growth potential. It aims to help young companies grow and scale, with the aim of eventually selling the investment for a profit. It is typically focused on businesses that have a unique technology or business model or have the potential to disrupt a market or create a new one. These investments can be high risk, but they can also result in substantial returns if the company is successful. Venture capital firms or individual investors provide funding in exchange for an ownership stake in the company.

Venture Capital Investment Market Trends:

The increase in the number of startups and early-stage companies seeking funding represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. In addition to this, the expansion in the technology sector is further contributing to the growth of the market. Currently, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology are attracting the majority of the corporate venture capital investment, thus driving the market growth. In line with this, the increasing acceptance of alternative investment options and a greater understanding of the benefits of venture capital investment, such as expertise and mentorship, network and connections, valuable resources, the potential for high returns, and improved credibility, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Venture Capital Investment Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the venture capital investment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Accel

Andreessen Horowitz

Benchmark

Bessemer Venture Partners

First Round Capital LLC

Founders Fund LLC

Ggv Management L.L.C.

Index Ventures

Sequoia Capital Operations LLC

Union Square Ventures LLC



Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global venture capital investment market based on sector, fund size, funding type and region.

Breakup by Sector:

Software

Pharma and Biotech

Media and Entertainment

Medical Devices and Equipment

Medical Services and Systems

IT Hardware

IT services and Telecommunication

Consumer Goods and Recreation

Energy

Others



Breakup by Fund Size:

Under $50 M

$50 M to $100 M

$100 M to $250 M

$250 M to $500 M

$500 M to $1 B

Above $1 B



Breakup by Funding Type:

First-Time Venture Funding

Follow-on Venture Funding



Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape



