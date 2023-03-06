US$ 192.4 Bn Pizza Market Share 2023, Size, Price Trends, Top Companies, Forecast by 2028

The global pizza market size reached US$ 141.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 192.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

The latest research study “Pizza Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global pizza market size reached US$ 141.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 192.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028.

Pizza represents a flavorful dish of Italian origin that generally comprises a round and flattened dough base of wheat bread spread with a topping mixture of meat, vegetables, cheese, several seasonings, etc. It is generally served hot and cooked in a wood-fired oven at a high temperature. Pizza sauce is prepared from pureed tomatoes, topping it with vegetables, seasoned with spices, and baking it. It is a fast and convenient breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snack option. Pizza is usually consumed as a savory food item formed into a round shape and served in wedges. It is gaining traction as one of the most popular fast-food products.

Pizza Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and convenience food items among the working population, owing to their hectic lifestyles, is primarily driving the pizza market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of marketing campaigns and strategies by key market players and changing consumer dietary patterns are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the expanding food and beverage (F&B) sector and the development of customized pizzas with exotic and innovative toppings and crust types are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the growing popularity of ordering pizza via portals and mobile apps is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing need for vegan, low-calorie, and gluten-free product variants is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements, such as the introduction of customer preference tracking analytics, robotic automation, ghost kitchens, and integrated third-party delivery systems, are anticipated to fuel the pizza market over the forecasted period.

Pizza Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Who are the key players in the Pizza Market?

Boston Pizza

California Pizza Kitchen Inc.

CEC Entertainment LLC

Chicago Pizza

CICI ENTERPRISES LP

Domino’s Pizza Inc.

FAT Brands Inc.

Godfather's Pizza

MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC

Papa Murphy’s International (Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc.)

PepsiCo Inc.

Pizza Capers (Retail Food Group Limited)

Pizza Ranch, etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of

Type Insights:

Non-vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the pizza market based on the type. This includes non-vegetarian pizza and vegetarian pizza. According to the report, non-vegetarian pizza represented the largest segment.

Crust Type Insights:

Thick Crust

Thin Crust

Stuffed Crust

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the pizza market based on the crust type. This includes thick crust, thin crust and stuffed crust. According to the report, thick crust represented the largest segment.

Distribution Channel Insights:

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Full-Service Restaurants (FSR)

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the pizza market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. This includes quick service restaurants (QSR), full-service restaurants (FSR), and others. According to the report, quick service restaurants (QSR) accounted for the largest market share.

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

