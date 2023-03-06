A new luxury condominium, The Reserve Residences, is getting a lot of attention from property investors across Singapore

The project is offering its residents the ultimate luxurious lifestyle in the country.

The Reserve Residences, a new state-of-the-art condominium development, is gaining a lot of traction among residents. The development is the brainchild of the Sino Group and Far East Organization, which have a track record of delivering world-class projects for people looking to upgrade their lifestyles.

Located in one of Singapore's most desirable neighbourhoods at Jalan Anak Bukit and next to the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, there are 732 residential units available for sale. The condominium will have a variety of unit types, ranging from one-bedroom apartments perfect for bachelors to four-bedroom sprawling spaces that are ideal for families.

The Reserve Residences Condo is 200m away from the Beauty World MRT station and is part of the integrated transport hub with direct connections to adjoining commercial developments. Moreover, the project is conveniently located between four business districts such as One-North, The Jurong Lake District, Sungei Kadut Eco District, and the Woodlands Regional Centre. This makes it the dream location for workers looking to get employment in these economic hubs.

Talking to the media about the project, a spokesperson for the developers said, "When designing the project, we looked at all the different facets so residents can have the ultimate luxury possible in Singapore. From four nearby plazas that offer all the amenities possible to highways that connect people to Woodlands Regional Centre and the National University of Singapore (NUS) in only 15-20 minutes, the project will ensure people spend more time living than commuting. Nearby plazas offer the best shopping experiences, including a variety of cuisine for residents to enjoy."

The spokesperson went on to add, “For families that want the best education for their children, there are several international schools such as the Swiss School and Singapore Korean International School. Moreover, the place is also great for nature lovers, with proximity to parks such as the Rifle Range Nature Park, Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, Hindede Nature Park, and the Dairy Farm Nature Park. This will make an address at The Reserve Residences truly special.”

To facilitate residents, the building will have 24-Hour Security. People interested in booking an appointment to see The Reserve Residences Showflat can visit their website today: https://the-reservesresidences.com.sg/.

