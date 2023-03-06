Insect Repellent Market Size 2023, Analysis, Report, Share Surpass by 2028

The global insect repellent market size reached US$ 4.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.30% during 2023-2028.

The latest research study “Insect Repellent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global insect repellent market size reached US$ 4.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.30% during 2023-2028.

Insect repellent refers to substances that are applied to the skin, clothing, and other surfaces to destroy, prevent, repel, or mitigate ticks, flies, bugs, and other pests. It generally includes sprays, creams, lotions, lanterns, vaporizers, candles, etc. Insect repellent is prepared from natural substances, including lemon eucalyptus oil, lavender, cinnamon oil, and soybean oil, or chemicals, such as N, N-diethyl-meta-toluamide (DEET), metofluthrin, picaridin, ethyl hexanediol, etc. It safeguards the body from insect bites that can transmit diseases and cause skin eruptions, irritations, rashes, etc. In addition to this, insect repellent offers a pleasant smell and helps in preventing rashes and skin eruptions resulting from insect bites.

Insect Repellent Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of insect-borne diseases, owing to the rising commercial waste, is primarily driving the insect repellent market. Furthermore, the growing consumer awareness towards the importance of personal hygiene to reduce infections and the launch of favorable policies by government bodies across countries for pest management are also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of insect repellent to prevent the outbreak of insect-borne diseases, including dengue, Zika virus, malaria, west Nile fever, encephalitis, river blindness, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating demand for biodegradable insect repellents as a substitute for insecticide chemicals in the agriculture industry to minimize adverse environmental impact is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the easy product availability across numerous e-commerce platforms is further stimulating the market growth. Additionally, the introduction of all-natural product variants that are chemical-free, safe for pets, affordable, and improve skin health is anticipated to fuel the insect repellent market over the forecasted period.

Insect Repellent Market Report Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Dabur India Limited

Enesis Group

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Himalaya Wellness Company

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd

Newell Brands Inc

Quantum Health

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Sawyer Products Inc. and Spectrum Brands Inc.

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Insect Type:

Mosquito Repellent

Bugs Repellent

Fly Repellent

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Vaporizers

Spray

Cream

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

