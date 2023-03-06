USS John Finn joins Task Force 71 in Japan



The forward presence of John Finn enhances the national security of the United States and improves its ability to protect strategic interests. John Finn is a multi-mission ship with air warfare, submarine warfare, and surface warfare capabilities. It is designed to operate independently or with carrier strike groups, surface action groups, and amphibious ready groups.

“John Finn is another fantastic addition to our team here in Japan,” said Capt. Walter Mainor, commander, Task Force 71. “The dedicated crew will be a key part of our mission to work with our Allies and partners, and ensure we remain committed to maritime security in the region and uphold the promise of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The United States values Japan’s contributions to the peace, security, and stability of the Indo-Pacific and its long-term commitment and hospitality in hosting U.S. forces forward deployed there. These forces, along with their counterparts in the Japan Self-Defense Forces, make up the core capabilities needed by the Alliance to meet common strategic objectives.

Maintaining the most advanced ships and a forward-deployed naval force (FDNF) capability supports the United States’ commitment to the defense of Japan and the security, stability, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region. This allows the most rapid response times possible for maritime and joint forces, and brings the most capable ships with the greatest amount of striking power and operational capability to bear in the timeliest manner.

“We are excited for the opportunity to join 7th Fleet and the FDNF ships in Yokosuka, Japan” said Cmdr. Angela Gonzales, John Finn’s commanding officer. “Our Sailors have trained diligently over the past few years in preparation for this transition. We are ready to support our Allies and partners in the region in maintaining maritime security. Additionally, we are appreciative of the hospitality shown to our families who arrived in Japan earlier this year. We are eager to arrive in Yokosuka."

John Finn is a Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided-missile destroyer that can deploy with two MH-60 variant helicopters. It also has improved ballistic missile defense, anti-air and surface warfare capabilities. The ship is 155 meters in length; displacing approximately 9,200 tons, with a crew size of approximately 270 Sailors. The ship was commissioned July 15, 2017.

CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.