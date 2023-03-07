Torchiana, a Career Partners International Firm, recognized in Everest Group's Outplacement PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023
Named Highest Rated Major Contender in Everest Group's Outplacement and Career Transition Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.
As a founding partner and longtime equity owner of Career Partners International, we are honored to be recognized by Everest Group.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Torchiana, a Career Partners International Firm and leading Outplacement and Executive Coaching organization in the San Francisco Bay Area, today announced that Career Partners International, of which Torchiana is an equity owner, has been named the highest Major Contender in Everest Group's Outplacement and Career Transition Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.
— Rod Bacon, CEO
As part of the assessment, Everest Group evaluated 16 outplacement and career transition service providers across the Globe. The following were among Career Partners International and Torchiana’s strengths highlighted in the report:
· Servicing in 50+ countries: As an equity partner of Career Partners International, Torchiana is a network of service provider members operating in 50+ countries, offering outplacement and career transition, leadership development, and executive coaching services.
· Across multiple industries: Torchiana, a Career Partners International firm, has a diverse portfolio of clients, demonstrates our commitment to serving buyers across multiple industries and segments.
· Technology-Driven: Torchiana, a Career Partners International firm, has a comprehensive candidate-facing technology platform and mobile app that provides access to career development resources, including PowerMyCareer™ resume and CV builder, interview technology, AI job leads, New Horizons retirement planning and financial guidance resources, and SkillSoft training courses.
An equity owner in Career Partners International, Torchiana has been a leader in the Outplacement and Career Transition space for over 40 years. Torchiana holds the industry's highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +93, the lowest participant to coach ratio (30:1), and the highest extremely satisfied rate (91%).
"When it comes to career transition, the right combination of high-touch coaching support, networking opportunities, and innovative technology is needed to help individuals navigate and succeed in their transition," said Rod Bacon, CEO of Torchiana. "As a founding partner and longtime equity owner of Career Partners International, we are honored to be recognized by Everest Group."
About Torchiana, a Career Partners International Firm
Torchiana is a premiere Talent Solutions firm located in the heart of the Silicon Valley. We have helped local organizations and leaders thrive in this hub of innovation for four decades.
Our Mission is to help individuals discover and achieve their full potential; to bring their best to their teams, their organizations, the world, and fulfill their wildest dreams. We believe this can be achieved through the power of coaching. From Career Development and Career Management, to Manager and Leadership Development, to Career Transition and Retirement, we empower employees to be their best through all phases of the career lifecycle with our Smarts+Hearts™ approach.
