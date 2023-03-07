800K Raised in 8 Days
Flower Turbines, a leading renewable energy company, has achieved a significant milestone in their fundraising campaign by raising $800,000 in just 8 days.LAWRENCE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flower Turbines, a leading renewable energy company, has achieved a significant milestone in their fundraising campaign by raising $800,000 in just 8 days on StartEngine, a crowdfunding platform for startups.
The site to purchase shares is https://www.startengine.com/offering/flowerturbines
Its campaign has quickly surpassed $800k with over 450 investors participating in the campaign. Flower Turbines has leveraged its innovative and sustainable technology to appeal to a broad range of investors interested in making a positive impact on the environment while also achieving potential returns on their investment.
Flower Turbines has developed a unique vertical-axis wind turbine. Their technology is efficient, low-cost, and visually appealing, making it an attractive option for businesses, governments, and communities worldwide.
The funds raised through this campaign will be used to accelerate the development and production of their turbines, expand their sales and marketing efforts, and hire additional team members to support their growth. With this significant investment, Flower Turbines is poised to make a significant impact in the renewable energy industry and help accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future.
The success of this campaign is a testament to the growing interest in sustainable energy solutions and the trust that investors have in Flower Turbines' mission and technology. The company's commitment to innovation and sustainability has resonated with investors, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in the years to come.
Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:
-Flower Turbines has been awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website: https://solarimpulse.com/efficient-solutions/wind-tulips#
- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.
- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.
A link for signing up for investor updates is at https://www.flowerturbines.com/investment-signup
Products can be bought at https://www.flowerturbines.com/shop. Those in the EU can buy by quotation from their staff at support.eu@flowerturbines.com Outside of those areas, contact support.us@flowerturbines.com for a custom quotation.
Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular (http://alturl.com/wpfpr) and Risks (http://alturl.com/8hrbw) related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.
