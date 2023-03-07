Coreware partners with Otter Technologies to enhance compliance for digital waivers for Firearms and Sports Retailers
Otter Technologies' software suite dramatically benefits our clients, allowing them time to focus on growth while saving money and keeping them eSign compliant.”BOULDER, COLORADO, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Otter Technologies, the leading business compliance platform for small businesses, today announced a new partnership with Coreware to provide Firearms and Outdoors Sports Retailers the most comprehensive digital waiver solution available to meet regulatory requirements. Coreware has selected OtterWaiver as its preferred option for completing all required regulatory guidelines and will collaborate with Otter on future innovations to provide outstanding service to its clients.
Ben Nelson, CEO of Otter Technologies, said partnering with Coreware was needed to help businesses comply with fast-changing privacy and eSignatures laws. We believe our integration with Coreware will allow Coreware's retail clients to hit their targets and increase customer retention- and trust me, this feels good - and leave the compliance standards for Otter.
With Coreware's software, companies can simplify their business management. It integrates with OtterWaiver, which allows retailers to collect and manage liability waivers for range usage, workshops, and more. Signing those forms with contactless signatures via tablets, kiosks, or QR codes at the point of sale becomes effortless. Customers' waiver data gets pulled from Otter Waiver into Coreware so users can access them when creating a new customer profile.
Otter’s Waiver platform provides a simple, user-friendly service that allows retailers to avoid customer turnover. With its quick setup process, Otter guarantees retail success with features such as an easy-to-use waiver builder and SMS tools for customer retention. As one of the most powerful retention platforms in today's marketplace, Otter means business when it comes to meeting stringent privacy, compliance, and security standards worldwide.
Coreware has been working better this past year to serve retailers, and their customers, Ezra Weinstein, CEO of Coreware, said. Otter Technologies' software suite dramatically benefits our clients, allowing them time to focus on growth while saving money and keeping them eSign compliant.
Learn more and get started with Coreware’s retail software and Otter Waiver by visiting sales.otterwaiver.com/coreware.
About Otter Technologies
Otter Technologies creates technology to help companies thrive in the future with localized, easy-to-use, comprehensive, growth, and compliant tools. Located in Boulder, CO - Otter Technologies was founded in 2020, softwares include OtterText.com and OtterWaiver.com.
About Coreware
Coreware is designed to give you the flexibility and control to customize your business functions and aesthetics exactly the way you want them. With Coreware, you'll never feel like a square peg in a round hole - we ensure that every aspect of our platform is tailored to your business, so you can achieve your goals and exceed your customers' expectations. So whether you're a small business or a non-profit organization, Coreware is the perfect solution to help you reach your full potential.
