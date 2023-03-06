Senator Amanda Cappelletti Hosts Annual Good Government Summit at Cabrini University

Norristown, PA – March 6, 2023 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) hosted her second annual Good Government Summit on Friday, March 3 at Cabrini University in Radnor, PA.

The Good Government Summit has been tradition for Senators that represent the 17th Senatorial district. High school students from schools throughout District 17 convened on Cabrini University to participate in a simulation of the Senate legislative process, which included committee meetings, caucus, and Senate floor debate. This year, students debated and voted on legislation regarding voter access. The full mock session calendar included legislation on open primaries, repealing drop boxes, and pre-canvassing, ultimately passing legislation on open primaries and pre-canvassing.

Upon arrival, students were assigned archetypes – which included personality traits, party affiliation, and past voting history – to help them craft arguments for debate and decide how to vote on the proposed legislation. Students were mentored by Senator Cappelletti, State Representative Jennifer O’Mara (D-165 Delaware), and State Representative Lisa Borowski (D-168 Delaware).

“I was so grateful for the opportunity to participate in Senator Cappelletti’s Good Government Summit,” said Rep. O’Mara, who joined the event as the Senate President Pro Tempore. “This innovative program allows students an up-close opportunity to see how government really works. The students were remarkable and so talented. I left inspired by our next generation of leaders.”

“The youth of today are our leaders of tomorrow,” said Rep. Borowski, who joined the event as the Republican Caucus Leader. “It is exciting to see so many participate in today’s program to learn how collaboration and healthy debate are the hallmarks of good governance. These students are our hope for the future.”

“Introducing our youth to civic engagement and education is pivotal to the success of our future elections and government,” said Senator Cappelletti. “As the generation that will be directly impacted by the decisions of today’s leaders, we must emphasize the importance the role they play when it comes to good governance. After a successful day full of committee meetings, caucuses, and floor debate, I can confidently say that the future of our government is in great hands.”

View photos from the event here.

