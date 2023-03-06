GlobalSim to Deliver Full Mission Crane Simulator to Vietnam
Helping to Make the Ports and Logistics Industry Greener, Safer and More Productive
This training prepares operators for dangerous situations, bringing the productivity and safety of the terminal to a new level. We believe this contributes to the development of this booming market.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GlobalSim is pleased to announce a project with Huynh Thy Trading Services Company (HTC) for a Full Mission crane simulator. The system is currently being constructed at GlobalSim headquarters in Utah, USA and is set to be delivered and installed in Vietnam in the Spring of 2023. The simulator will train operators on Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes and Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes.
— Huynh Hien, Director of the HTC Training Center
“We’ve been working closely with Huynh Thy Trading Services for many years,” remarked Brad Ball, GlobalSim’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “This project is an exciting one for GlobalSim – introducing a new Full Mission system to Vietnam. It will be the first full cabin simulator in Vietnam and will be one of the most technologically advanced crane simulators in all of Asia. Vietnam is home to some enormous ports including Tan Cang - Cat Lai Terminal (TCCL), Hai Phong Port and Cai Mep Thi Vai Terminal (TCTT), all of which are ranked among the top largest and most modern container ports in the world. There is a huge need for training crane operators, and this system will be extremely beneficial. GlobalSim is proud to be working with Huynh Thy Trading Services on this project.”
As the leading solution-provider for port and logistics in Vietnam, HTC is proud to cooperate with GlobalSim by introducing to Vietnam the first training program ever for crane operators using augmented simulation technology. With much cost and time efficiency, trainers can experience multiple scenarios and harsh environments, which could not be done in real situations. “The program prepares operators well for any dangerous situations which may occur, bringing the productivity and safety of the terminal to a new level. We believe this is a great benefit to Vietnam customers and contributes to the development of this booming market,” stated Huynh Hien, Director of the HTC Training Center.
About GlobalSim
GlobalSim, Inc. is an employee-owned company that specializes in developing and manufacturing high-end simulators. Widely recognized throughout the world as a leading provider of crane simulators, GlobalSim is focused on developing training systems for the port, construction, industrial, and military markets.
Huynh Thy Trading Services Company (HTC)
HTC is a leading provider of productivity solutions for a wide range of fields and applications ranging from industry, factory, logistics and construction, to ports and clean fuel technology, etc. Together with its partners, particularly GlobalSim, HTC pioneers in providing customers with advanced solutions to maximize its productivity, while making the ports and logistics industry in Vietnam greener and safer.
GlobalSim Full Mission Crane Simulator