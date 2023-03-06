Governor Hobbs Visits Arizona Border for Second Time In First 100 Days of Her Administration

PHOENIX— On Monday, Governor Hobbs visited Yuma, San Luis and Somerton for a tour of the border, along with meetings with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, local officials, farmers, and migrant health care providers. This is the Governor’s second visit to the border in her first 100 days in office, highlighting how the Governor is standing by her inaugural promise to work with leaders in border communities.

“As I promised in my State of the State Address, I’m reaching out to leaders in border communities, " said Governor Katie Hobbs. “My administration is listening not only to local law enforcement in impacted communities, but community members, health care providers and our farmers and agricultural industry. The conversations I’ve had have been eye opening and informative and I’m ready to take what I’ve heard and get to work on identifying real solutions, hold the federal government accountable, and create a safe Arizona for all residents.”

The Governor will hold a media availability today at 1:30pm to discuss details of the trip. Contact [email protected] for details.

See below for more details on the Governor’s trip:

San Luis Commercial Port of Entry and ADOT Tour

The Governor visited ADOT and the San Luis Commercial Port of Entry in order to observe the infrastructure and trade aspects of the Port of Entry and how ADOT, GSA, and U.S Customs work together to facilitate trade. Given the complex nature of trade and commerce issues along the southern border, this tour gave Governor Hobbs first hand awareness of specific opportunities and challenges at the San Luis Commercial Port of Entry. Additionally, the Governor met with Captain Andrew Orozco - ADOT Enforcement and Compliance Division, Guadalupe Ramirez Jr. - Director of Field Operations, and John A. Schwamm - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Port Director.