The 25th Annual International Fatherhood Conference, June 6-8, 2023 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village, Canton, OH
The annual conference brings together policymakers, researchers, practitioners, and parents to dialogue and partner on efforts to reduce father absence.UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year marks 25 years of the International Fatherhood Conference, the longest-running conference in
the responsible fatherhood field today. This year's conference theme is "Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future."
NPCL is again partnering with the Focus on Fatherhood Network in hosting the conference, which will be offered
this year in a hybrid format (i.e., in person and virtual). It is fitting that we are convening in the State of Ohio, the
birthplace of the community-based fatherhood movement under the leadership of the late Dr. Charles Ballard, at
the historic Pro Football League Hall of Fame Village, a place of heroes and legends, many of whom are also
fathers. We, too, have had legendary and noteworthy people in the fatherhood field, and we celebrate responsible
fatherhood worldwide.
Significant research, policy, and practice developments regarding fatherhood have occurred since the
first International Fatherhood Conference 25 years ago. On the research side, we have seen many studies and
valuable data that characterize the responsible fatherhood field as both promising and unverified at the same time.
Fatherhood programming is all over the map. Many programs are doing their own thing with few program standards
and a general need for more emphasis on continued professional and career development among staff. This
situation has contributed to high staff turnover rates and low rates of participant program completion. There also
appears to be a gap in evaluation practices and what fatherhood programs can and should do in producing
evidence-based outcomes. What have we learned, and what can we prove that works after nearly a billion-dollar
investment in federally supported fatherhood programs? Answering these questions is crucial because fatherhood
and healthy marriage programs will be up for renewal in two years. Congress will be looking closely.
We know that fathers are essential to the lives of children and families, irrespective of income, race, culture,
and marital status. Future fatherhood-related research, policy, and practices must incorporate a greater emphasis
on parenting and co-parenting education, particularly among unmarried parents who never intend to marry, and
debt reduction strategies for non-resident, dead-broke fathers unable to meet their past and current child support
obligations. We must also address fatherhood in all its diversity and broaden the focus beyond TANF, child
support, and workforce development, considering fathers' vital role in maternal and child health and child
welfare concerns moving forward. We must also consider both prevention and intervention strategies in addressing
fatherhood matters.
Recommended COVID protocols will be in place for the safety of all involved. Additionally, this will be a hybrid event, so you can join virtually if you cannot travel. In-person participants will have 16 workshop selections to choose from. Virtual participants will have 8 to choose from.
We have an action-oriented growth-minded agenda planned for new and returning participants. Some influential names in the responsible fatherhood field will speak at the conference. Please visit our website at www.npclfathersandfamilies.org for the conference overview, confirmed speakers list, registration, sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, and other important information.
Please register today and join us for this critical milestone conference.
