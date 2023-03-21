Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,931 in the last 365 days.

Xeenon Launches New Creator Revenue Model

Xeenon Creator Revenue Share Model

Xeenon Creator Revenue Share Model

Xeenon Creator 1 Sheet

Xeenon Creator 1 Sheet

Creator Revenue Graph

Creator Revenue Graph

Get paid to stream with no requirement for advertising or for fans to pay anything.

Xeenon is revolutionizing the Creator Economy, empowering creators with an innovative Revenue Sharing Model using Livepeer's blockchain. Join us for seamless, global opportunities! 🌍🚀💰”
— Troy Murray (CEO Graviton)

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graviton, the company behind Xeenon, is revolutionizing the creator economy with its new Creator Revenue Sharing Model (CRSM). The CRSM allows creators to start earning from day one without relying on advertisements or fan payments. This is a huge leap towards Graviton's vision of creating a collab economy where creators and fans exist symbiotically within the same economic ecosystem.

With the launch of Phase 2 of the rollout, Xeenon introduces the Creator Revenue Sharing Model that increases the fee cut to 60% and the reward cut to 15% on the Orchestrator. Graviton is sending 100% of the 60% back to the Content Creators which is generated using blockchain infrastructure. It's time to start earning for the content that you create, right from the start.

Initially, the Creator Revenue Sharing Model will only be available to NFT Beta Tester holders for the first two weeks, after which it will be opened up platform-wide, enabling all streamers to earn for their time. Payouts will happen bi-weekly.

Xeenon's CRSM is a significant step forward in the evolution of the creator economy. Part 2 of the rollout will involve updating the broadcast cluster for global distribution of video with lower latency and better stream quality and updating the Creator Revenue Sharing Model mechanism with an algorithm based on the number of viewers and length of time viewed.

To expand the platform's reach, Xeenon has also included a new 3rd party integration, Privy, which allows for sign-ins through Google, Twitter, Discord, email, or phone.

Graviton is inviting $LPT holders who share its mission to join in delegating their tokens in the Orchestrator. This contribution will enable Graviton to generate greater revenue and provide more opportunities for creators to earn, which in turn will attract more usage to the platform and the Livepeer protocol. By incentivizing creators with more revenue, Graviton aims to establish a positive feedback loop that will promote more usage of the protocol, leading to higher fees and greater revenue for all parties involved.

The Creator Revenue Sharing Model marks a significant step forward in the evolution of the creator economy, and Graviton is excited to launch it on Xeenon.

To learn more check out our Medium article.

Troy Murray
Graviton Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Xeenon Launches New Creator Revenue Model

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more