Xeenon Launches New Creator Revenue Model

Get paid to stream with no requirement for advertising or for fans to pay anything.

Xeenon is revolutionizing the Creator Economy, empowering creators with an innovative Revenue Sharing Model using Livepeer's blockchain. Join us for seamless, global opportunities! 🌍🚀💰” — Troy Murray (CEO Graviton)

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graviton, the company behind Xeenon, is revolutionizing the creator economy with its new Creator Revenue Sharing Model (CRSM). The CRSM allows creators to start earning from day one without relying on advertisements or fan payments. This is a huge leap towards Graviton's vision of creating a collab economy where creators and fans exist symbiotically within the same economic ecosystem.

With the launch of Phase 2 of the rollout, Xeenon introduces the Creator Revenue Sharing Model that increases the fee cut to 60% and the reward cut to 15% on the Orchestrator. Graviton is sending 100% of the 60% back to the Content Creators which is generated using blockchain infrastructure. It's time to start earning for the content that you create, right from the start.

Initially, the Creator Revenue Sharing Model will only be available to NFT Beta Tester holders for the first two weeks, after which it will be opened up platform-wide, enabling all streamers to earn for their time. Payouts will happen bi-weekly.

Xeenon's CRSM is a significant step forward in the evolution of the creator economy. Part 2 of the rollout will involve updating the broadcast cluster for global distribution of video with lower latency and better stream quality and updating the Creator Revenue Sharing Model mechanism with an algorithm based on the number of viewers and length of time viewed.

To expand the platform's reach, Xeenon has also included a new 3rd party integration, Privy, which allows for sign-ins through Google, Twitter, Discord, email, or phone.

Graviton is inviting $LPT holders who share its mission to join in delegating their tokens in the Orchestrator. This contribution will enable Graviton to generate greater revenue and provide more opportunities for creators to earn, which in turn will attract more usage to the platform and the Livepeer protocol. By incentivizing creators with more revenue, Graviton aims to establish a positive feedback loop that will promote more usage of the protocol, leading to higher fees and greater revenue for all parties involved.

The Creator Revenue Sharing Model marks a significant step forward in the evolution of the creator economy, and Graviton is excited to launch it on Xeenon.

