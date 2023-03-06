Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 376,199 in the last 365 days.

Governor Pillen Calls Upon PSC to Focus on Rail Safety

NEBRASKA, March 6 - CONTACT: 

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

John Gage, (531) 510-8529

 

Governor Pillen Calls Upon PSC to Focus on Rail Safety

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen reacted to media reports that the Nebraska Public Service Commission has failed to employ a railroad track safety inspector for two decades. He is calling on the agency to refocus efforts to protect public safety.

 

"The Nebraska Public Service Commission exists to protect public safety, especially in the areas of our state’s railroads, telecommunications, 911, and oil pipelines," said Governor Pillen. "Recently, there have been multiple railroad derailments in Nebraska while key railroad inspector positions have remained unfilled at the PSC for years. I call on the PSC to refocus on its core duties and remain diligent in bettering rail safety."

You just read:

Governor Pillen Calls Upon PSC to Focus on Rail Safety

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more