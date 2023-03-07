Kimberly Jamieson has been named the 2023 Livonia Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year
Kimberly Jamieson of Golden Legacy Wealth Management part of Michigan Financial Companies named the 2023 Livonia Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the YearLIVONIA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Livonia Chamber of Commerce has named Kimberly L. Jamieson CFS®, CRPC®, of Michigan Financial Companies-Golden Wealth Management its 2023 Ambassador of the Year. Kimberly is a Financial Planner and a long-time resident of Livonia, Michigan. Her previous business was in Livonia for over 30 years. Though her current offices are in Southfield, Mich., and Rochester, Mich., she is committed to being active, helping others, and giving back to the community where she lives.
Kimberly is a member of the Ambassadors Committee, which is a group of Chamber members in good standing who volunteer their time to assist the Chamber in the various arenas of retention, member development, and member events
Her duty as a Chamber Ambassador is to act as a liaison for the Chamber. Ambassadors are often the backbone of the organization. Their main responsibilities are promoting the Chamber as an essential business tool, attending various Chamber events, helping increase its membership by recruiting and mentoring new members and spreading goodwill to members and non-members.
In the position of Financial Planner, Kimberly Jamieson is passionate about helping others and focused on creating financial plans with her clients so they can pursue financial security.
After years of successfully setting and pursuing her own financial goals, Kimberly -- an avid reader of financial experts -- realized she had a talent for investing. She had a desire to work with clients, especially women, to help them set and then follow their financial goals. Kimberly isn’t your run-of-the-mill career financial planner. She was a successful small business owner for over 30 years before changing careers over a decade ago.
Kimberly believes that women, especially, need to take charge of their financial futures. She loves educating women, teaching them to move forward confidently with their goals, and showing them how to prepare for life’s inevitable challenges – death, divorce, and job loss – while saving for things like retirement and college. As a single mom, Kimberly walks the walk, having raised a daughter who is now setting and tracking her own financial and professional goals.
