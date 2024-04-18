Plant Your Shirt Campaign to Benefit ReLeaf Michigan This Earth Day and Arbor Day
First Brothers Print Shop sprouts limited-edition shirts, donating $7 each to ReLeaf Michigan’s tree-planting projects, education, and awareness initiatives.
This Earth Day and Arbor Day, plant your shirt and hug a tree. ReLeaf Michigan's Big Tree Hunt challenges Michiganders to locate Michigan's biggest trees.”ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don’t be surprised to see limited edition “Plant Your Shirt” t-shirts sprouting up all over the state of Michigan. First Brothers Print Shop will be donating seven dollars ($7.00) of each shirt sold to benefit ReLeaf Michigan, the only statewide tree planting and education non-profit organization in Michigan,
— ReLeaf Michigan
The limited-edition t-shirt features a unique design of a tree growing through it. The back reads “Plant Your Shirt. Earth Day 2024,” and features the ReLeaf Michigan web address. The t-shirts are made from ethical and sustainable organic cotton and are available online for $25 each.
“The Plant Your Shirt campaign’s goal is to not only raise money for ReLeaf Michigan, but also to invite community engagement to help educate the public on the value of trees and how to properly select, plant, and maintain them,” stated Tyler Butt, co-owner, First Brothers Print Shop. “This collaboration offers an exciting opportunity for First Brothers Print Shop. It allows us to celebrate our commitment to sustainability and social responsibility by aligning with and supporting ReLeaf Michigan’s mission and programs.
This Earth Day (and Arbor Day), ReLeaf Michigan invites Michiganders to hug a tree as part of its Big Tree Hunt. Started in 1993 to celebrate our state’s beauty and create a fun way to gather information about Michigan’s biggest trees, the contest is an opportunity for all age groups to help track these vital historical living landmarks. It is a great way to bring people, nature, and trees together in an engaging activity.
The largest trees in the state can be found anywhere: a backyard, a local park, or a hiking trail. The last contest received over 650 entries from 79 of Michigan’s 83 counties, with over 100 certificates and prizes awarded. Winners are recognized for the largest tree submitted from each county, the overall largest tree in different age groups, and the largest White Pine (Michigan’s state tree). The contest also awards trees that may be the biggest of its type (for example, sugar maple). These are known as champion trees and are tracked at the state and federal levels. The state database is currently held and managed by the Michigan Botanical Society, while the national database is now maintained by the School of Natural Resources at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture (UTIA).
As recently as 2012, Michigan had 23 registered champion trees, but today, there are only five registered with at least one pending registration. Since hundreds of tree species don’t yet have registered champions, the Big Tree Hunt is a great opportunity to add to this list and get Michigan trees noticed nationwide. Even if the tree you’ve found is not as large as the currently listed state champion of that species, we encourage you to still submit since the current champion may have died or have been removed.
More contest details and the entry form are available online at bigtreehunt.com. The contest will accept submissions until August 22, 2025. If you have a question, email bigtreehunt@releafmichigan.org or call (800) 642-7353. Follow ReLeaf Michigan’s Facebook page for updates and to see the “Big Tree of the Week,” an entry from the contest posted every Monday.
About ReLeaf Michigan
ReLeaf Michigan is the only statewide volunteer non-profit 501(c)(3) tree planting and education organization in Michigan. Its mission is to educate the public on the value of trees and how to properly select, plant, and maintain them. Its board is made up primarily of arborists, foresters, and researchers who are passionate about preserving one of Michigan’s greatest resources: trees.
Since 1988, ReLeaf Michigan has worked with more than 675 communities across the state, planting more than 33,000 trees on public property in Michigan’s cities, townships, and villages. Unlike most tree planting organizations, ReLeaf Michigan plants trees that are already substantial in size, resulting in a higher survival rate and more immediate environmental impact.
ReLeaf Michigan believes our communities are stronger when they are greener. People are healthier, the air is cleaner, infrastructure is more efficient, and the economy is stronger with trees. Visit www.releafmichigan.org to learn more.
Please Note: ReLeaf Michigan’s Big Tree Hunt contest is only possible with the support of our sponsors. Special thanks to our Platinum Sponsor, Archangel Ancient Tree Archive. Other current sponsors include Consumers Energy Foundation and the Michigan Botanical Club. The contest also receives in-kind support from the Michigan Department of National Resources - Urban and Community Forestry Program and Michigan State University. ReLeaf Michigan is currently looking for additional sponsors to support this popular family-friendly contest. Please contact Kevin Singer at 248-408-8266 to learn about the statewide exposure that a sponsor will receive in association with the contest.
Adrienne Lenhoff
Buzzphoria Public Relations for ReLeaf Michigan
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn