Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,255 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 376,097 in the last 365 days.

Corn Refiners Call for Swift Resolution to USMCA Technical Consultations With Mexico

Today, Corn Refiners Association (CRA) President and CEO John Bode issued the following statement regarding the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) requesting technical consultations with the Government of Mexico under the Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (SPS) Chapter of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) due to Mexico's presidential decree restricting use of GMO corn without scientific basis:

"Thanks to Ambassador Katherine Tai and USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack for their leadership and continued insistence upon full compliance with USMCA. While we are disappointed that it was necessary for the U.S. to take this first formal step under USMCA, we are pleased that the scope of this controversy has been dramatically narrowed and both parties are working within the framework of USMCA to resolve differences. Keeping the commitment to USMCA is the key to advancing science and risk-based policies that are essential to North America's standing as the world's leader in food security and sustainability. I hope for a swift resolution to the dispute."

The Corn Refiners Association (CRA) is the national trade association representing the corn refining industry of the United States. CRA and its predecessors have served this important segment of American agribusiness since 1913. Corn refiners manufacture sweeteners, starch, advanced bioproducts, corn oil, and feed products from corn components such as starch, oil, protein, and fiber.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230306005734/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Corn Refiners Call for Swift Resolution to USMCA Technical Consultations With Mexico

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more