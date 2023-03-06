2023 ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Finalists Announced

For the first time in the history of the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) program, the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering today announced the twelve 2023 FOYA Submission Finalists.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) March 06, 2023

For the first time in the history of the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) program, the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering today announced the 2023 FOYA Submission Finalists.

The following twelve projects met the rigorous qualifications and requirements of the FOYA program, and as such will move on for consideration as a 2023 FOYA Category Award Winners. The FOYA Categories this year include Pharma 4.0, Innovation, Operations, Social Impact, and Supply Chain.

Finalists include:

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

Project: Factory SOL | Rhein Germany

Chugai Pharma Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Project: FJ2 Project | Shizuoka Pref, Japan

Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC

Project: Melrose Park - Expansion Project (MP EXP) | Melrose Park, Illinois USA

Genentech

Project: Genentech South San Francisco Clinical Supply Center | San Francisco, California USA

KBI Biopharma Inc.

Project: Patriot Park Facility | Durham, North Carolina USA

Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Project: Project Tomorrow - Aseptic Manufacturing Facility | Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin USA

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Project: "NISHWAS" The Breath of Relief | Maharashtra, India

Takeda SA

Project: Glassia Manufacturing Building | Lessines, Belgium

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Project: Project Atlas | Planville, Massachusetts USA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Project: Thermo Fisher Microbial Manufacturing Services 2 (MMS2) | Carlsbad, California, USA

WuXi Advanced Therapies (WuXi ATU)

Project: R400 ATU Testing Laboratory Building | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania USA

WuXi Biologics Ireland Limited

Project: WuXi Biologics Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) Ireland | County Louth, Ireland

FOYA is the premier global awards program recognizing innovation and creativity in manufacturing facilities serving the regulated healthcare industry. The award-winning projects selected by the FOYA program set the standard for pharmaceutical facilities of the future by demonstrating excellence in facility design, construction, and operations.

The 2023 FOYA Category Winners will be announced during the ISPE International Europe Annual Conference on 9 May 2023 in Amsterdam, and formally recognized at the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Banquet and Dinner on 15 October 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Held in conjunction with the 2023 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo, the banquet will feature acceptance speeches from the FOYA recipients and presentations from noted industry leaders. The 2023 FOYA Overall Winner will also be announced at the conference on 16 October during the ISPE Membership and Awards Luncheon.

About the ISPE Facility of the Year Awards Program

Established in 2005, The Facility of the Year Awards (FOYA) recognize state-of-the-art projects utilizing new, innovative technologies to improve the quality of products, reduce the cost of producing high-quality medicines, and demonstrate advances in project delivery. The FOYA program provides a platform for the pharmaceutical science and manufacturing industry to showcase its accomplishments in facility design, construction, and operation, while sharing the development of new applications of technology and cutting-edge approaches. Visit ISPE.org/FOYA for more information.

About ISPE

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is the world's largest nonprofit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 20,000+ members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, and technical, regulatory, and compliance collaborations in more than 120 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida, USA. For more information, visit ISPE.org.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023_ispe_facility_of_the_year_awards_finalists_announced/prweb19203693.htm