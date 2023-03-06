Bracewell Names Five Senior Counsel

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - Bracewell LLP announced today the promotion of five lawyers to senior counsel, effective February 28, 2023. The new senior counsel include: Joseph A. Brazauskas (Washington, DC), Anna K. Miller (Austin), William A. Moss (Houston), Jared Schuettenhelm (Seattle) and Carlton D. Wilde III (Houston).

"These talented lawyers have demonstrated excellence in serving the needs of our clients. I'm pleased to congratulate them on their promotions," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp.

2023 Senior Counsel Promotions

Joseph A. Brazauskas, Washington, DC

Joseph A. Brazauskas, Washington, DC - Brazauskas assists clients with navigating complex federal legislative and regulatory processes, with a focus on energy, environment and natural resources. He also has extensive experience both managing and responding to matters involving Congressional oversight and investigations. Prior to joining Bracewell, Brazauskas served for nearly a decade in the US House of Representatives as a counsel on the House Oversight and Reform Committee and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee. He also served as associate administrator for the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations and as an associate deputy general counsel at the US Environmental Protection Agency. Brazauskas earned his B.A. from Colgate University and his J.D. from American University, Washington College of Law.

Anna K. Miller, Austin

Anna K. Miller, Austin - Miller focuses on financial transactions, with an emphasis on syndicated, secured and unsecured, and asset-based credit facilities. She also has experience working on loan restructurings and workouts. Miller represents an array of clients, including lenders, arrangers, sponsors, borrowers and guarantors, primarily within the energy industry. She earned her B.B.A. from The University of Texas at Austin and her J.D., magna cum laude, from University of Houston Law Center, where she was Order of the Coif, Order of the Barons and senior articles editor of Houston Law Review.

William A. Moss, Houston

William A. Moss, Houston - Moss handles complex commercial litigation matters. His wealth of experience in oil and gas litigation enables him to help resolve and prevent disputes, as well as advise clients navigating the energy transition. Moss interned for the Honorable Frank Montalvo of the US District Court for the Western District of Texas and for the Honorable Reed O'Connor of the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Moss earned his B.A. from Rice University and his J.D., summa cum laude, from South Texas College of Law Houston, where he was a member of South Texas Law Review. In 2022, The Best Lawyers in America named Moss as "One to Watch" in commercial litigation.

Jared Schuettenhelm, Seattle

Jared Schuettenhelm, Seattle - Schuettenhelm focuses on IP litigation, IP counseling and strategy, technology licensing and transactional matters, patent royalty audits and related due diligence matters. He has represented clients in cases involving a wide array of technologies, including computer operating systems, security and encryption systems, audio processing systems, printing technologies, computer networking systems, medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Schuettenhelm earned his B.A., with honors, from University of California, Santa Cruz, and his J.D., cum laude, from Santa Clara University School of Law, where he was Order of the Coif and managing editor of Santa Clara Computer and High Technology Law Journal. In 2022, Managing Intellectual Property recognized him as a "Rising Star" in Washington and the United States.

Carlton D. Wilde III, Houston

Carlton D. Wilde III, Houston - Wilde is a trial lawyer with jury experience. He has first and second chair experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants in a diverse range of complex business litigation and arbitration matters in the energy, construction, consumer products, real estate and healthcare industries. Wilde earned his B.B.A. from the University of Mississippi and his J.D., cum laude, from South Texas College of Law Houston, where he was a member of South Texas Law Review. The Best Lawyers in America has named him "One to Watch" in commercial litigation and intellectual property. Wilde also has been named a "Rising Star" by Texas Super Lawyers.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

