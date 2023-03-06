ROK Technologies Receives Cloud Implementation Award at Esri Partner Conference for Exceptional Achievement

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. - March 6, 2023 --ROK Technologies, trusted GIS Managed Cloud Services provider, is proud to receive Esri’s 2023 EPC Cloud System Implementation Award. Esri, global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, recognized ROK Technologies during the Esri Partner Conference for expertise in Ensuring customer success through comprehensive implementation of the ArcGIS system in the cloud. This award follows ROK Technologies’ most recent achievement of being the first Esri partners to be recognized with the ArcGIS Enterprise on Kubernetes specialty designation.

ROK Technologies has also earned the ArcGIS Cloud Services, State and Local Government, Federal Small Business, and ArcGIS System Ready specialty designations. ROK Technologies excels in empowering GIS organizations with Esri technology in the Cloud.

“ROK Technologies is honored to receive the 2023 EPC Cloud System Implementation Award. As a Gold Partner in the Esri Partner Network, our sole focus is to leverage cloud-first technologies to enable our clients to expand and modernize their GIS offerings. This award acknowledges and recognizes the diligent work of the ROK Technologies team in support of our clients,” said Alex Coleman, CEO, ROK Technologies.

Esri is the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping with a network of over 2800 partners around the world. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri’s ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information system (GIS) technology. ROK Technologies was one of 27 Esri partners that received an achievement award at the conference.

“Esri congratulates ROK Technologies on their 2023 EPC award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software,” said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. “We are proud to partner with ROK Technologies to foster the use of Esri technology in support of our mutual customers.”

For more information on how ROK Technologies can take your GIS to the Cloud or partner with you to provide Managed Cloud Services, please contact us.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

About ROK Technologies

At ROK Technologies, our sole focus is to architect, deploy and manage the ArcGIS® Enterprise suite and Desktop applications in Cloud and Hybrid environments. Recognized as a partner in the Esri Partner Network with the ArcGIS Cloud Services Specialty, our team of certified AWS, Azure, and Esri experts bring our many years of extensive, multi-disciplinary knowledge to each and every organization we serve. With scalable, highly durable, and cost-effective Cloud-first technologies, ROK can take the IT and ArcGIS Enterprise management off your plate, so you can focus on what you do best, GIS.

In addition to the ArcGIS Enterprise on Kubernetes Specialty, ROK has the following: ArcGIS Cloud Services Specialty, State and Local Government Specialty, Federal Small Business Specialty, and the System Ready Specialty. ROK’s Managed Cloud Services can also be found in the ArcGIS Marketplace.