Okemos Education Foundation to Hold Inaugural Charity Golf Fundraiser June 3 at College Fields Golf Club
All funds raised go directly towards programs that recognize excellence and promote innovation in Okemos Public SchoolsOKEMOS, MICHIGAN, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKEMOS, Mich., March 6, 2023 (EINPresswire.com) – The Okemos Education Foundation (OEF) announces today plans to hold an inaugural charity golf fundraiser. The event hopes to raise $50,000 to support various academic programs to enhance the education of all Okemos students. The charity golf fundraiser will be held at College Fields Golf Club on June 3, 2023.
“For nearly 40 years, because of the generous support from local businesses and parents, the OEF has been able to recognize those educators and administrators who’s exceptional and notable service has made a significant impact within the Okemos Public School District,” said Sue Hallman, Chair OEF Board of Trustees. “The funds raised from this charity golf event, will enhance our District support and expand funding for additional educational programs that encourage innovative and creative teaching.”
“The district deeply values the OEF and its long-term commitment to educational innovation and support of our students and staff,” said John Hood, Superintendent of Okemos Public Schools. “The OEF golf outing serves as an excellent example of how we are ‘stronger together’ when our amazing community and educational foundation can come together to support the district.”
The OEF Golf Fundraiser will be a 4-player scramble format that includes:
• 18 holes of golf with cart at College Fields Golf Club
• Chance to win $10,000 hole-in-one contest
• Top 3 foursomes win prizes
• 3 other hole-in-one contests
• Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive and Longest Putt contests
• Continental breakfast, lunch and BBQ dinner reception
For more Sponsor information and player registration to support this important community cause, please visit the OEF Golf website at OEFGolfFundraiser.com.
The Okemos Education Foundation
The Okemos Education Foundation recognizes excellence in the Okemos Public School District in several ways, including Annual Teacher Grants, Annual Awards Banquet and Apple Awards. To learn more please visit www.oefsite.org.
