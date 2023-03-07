Clove Health, the first public benefit health communications company, uses health content to provide inclusive care
DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clove Health, a first-of-its-kind public benefit health communications company, launched today with its paradigm-shifting framework that uses digital health content as a way for healthcare organizations to advocate for health equity and provide inclusive care.
A recent survey by Wolters Kluwer Health revealed that 94% of people expected to receive educational health content following a visit with their provider, but nearly a third of patients were not offered access. “The rise of digital therapeutics, nationwide adoption of telemedicine, and deep integration of health tech in existing healthcare systems have changed how health content is viewed and valued by both patients and clinicians,” said Clove Health founder, Tim Frie. “Health content is no longer just a means of establishing credibility and providing patients with information: content has become a therapeutic intervention.”
After spending years working with some of the most pioneering healthcare organizations as educators, researchers, and providers, and interacting with the healthcare system as patients, the Clove Health founding team realized that content is one of the most potent and effective — but also the most underleveraged and misunderstood — interventions that a digital health organization can use to address health inequity and offer inclusive patient care.
“We started Clove Health to help the latest wave of digital health innovators, healthcare leaders, and clinicians strategically use health communications and content as a way to deliver better outcomes, provide timely and meaningful care experiences, and ensure that everyone has access to the care they need and deserve,” says Clove Health co-founder and Chief Content Officer, Sasha Aparicio.
Unlike traditional health and medical communications companies, Clove Health’s approach to health content development is multidisciplinary and intersectional. Rather than relying on standard content marketing principles to guide their work, the company applies emerging concepts and theories from medical anthropology, health sociology, cultural humility, human rights, trauma-informed care, and clinical sciences to guide their work. “This paradigm-shifting perspective of health content allows digital health organizations, clinicians, and their patients to leverage and deploy content in novel ways that are often never even considered,” says Tim.
Clove Health also hopes to close the language gap in healthcare by providing its services in both English and Spanish. A study that will be published in April 2023 in the peer-reviewed journal Health Communications, demonstrated the importance of language concordance and illustrated how language barriers in healthcare can decrease patient satisfaction, compromise patient safety, impair care quality, and even cause harm. “As a bilingual university professor teaching courses related to health anthropology, I always make it a point to remind my students that the way we experience health and illness is shaped heavily by our history, language, and culture,” said Sasha. “Content has the ability to empower, engage, and equip patients across many different cultures, backgrounds, and diagnoses with the education and support they need,” says Sasha.
“If healthcare organizations truly care about the needs of their patients and their communities, they should use every medium and channel they can to make a difference — and that includes content,” says Ebony Williams, Clove Health’s Chief Health Equity Officer. “Concepts like 'digital health equity' and 'access to care' are often thrown around as buzzwords. But when you look for evidence of how equity is being embodied in practice, you won't always find it.”
Clove Health is also the first and only health communications company to have a chief health equity officer. Ebony says she decided to come on board because “Clove Health offers healthcare organizations an opportunity to do something they’re already doing (publishing content), but in a more meaningful way.”
The company has already begun working with several innovative digital health and telemedicine providers, such as the new virtual primary care practice for neurodivergent patients, Hopper Health. “We want every patient and clinician who interacts with content we develop to feel seen and acknowledged, and especially those who are members of marginalized communities,” says Ebony.
Beyond partnering with other healthcare organizations, Clove Health plans to conduct and publish peer-reviewed research exploring patient's perceptions of different forms of content and its impact on outcomes. The company has already published its first resource, 7 Essential Elements of Inclusive Health Content, which is freely available on its website, and is written in both English and Spanish.
“We know that our perspective is different, and from what we’ve already heard from founders and leaders in the digital health space, our perspective is exactly what healthcare needs,” says Sasha.
“There’s no doubt about it: content is care, too” concludes Tim.
Learn more about how Clove Health promotes health equity and inclusion at www.clovehealth.com.
About Clove Health:
Clove Health is a health communications company that makes it easier for digital healthcare organizations to promote health equity by providing their patients with inclusive, culturally responsive, and multilingual content.
Tim Frie
A recent survey by Wolters Kluwer Health revealed that 94% of people expected to receive educational health content following a visit with their provider, but nearly a third of patients were not offered access. “The rise of digital therapeutics, nationwide adoption of telemedicine, and deep integration of health tech in existing healthcare systems have changed how health content is viewed and valued by both patients and clinicians,” said Clove Health founder, Tim Frie. “Health content is no longer just a means of establishing credibility and providing patients with information: content has become a therapeutic intervention.”
After spending years working with some of the most pioneering healthcare organizations as educators, researchers, and providers, and interacting with the healthcare system as patients, the Clove Health founding team realized that content is one of the most potent and effective — but also the most underleveraged and misunderstood — interventions that a digital health organization can use to address health inequity and offer inclusive patient care.
“We started Clove Health to help the latest wave of digital health innovators, healthcare leaders, and clinicians strategically use health communications and content as a way to deliver better outcomes, provide timely and meaningful care experiences, and ensure that everyone has access to the care they need and deserve,” says Clove Health co-founder and Chief Content Officer, Sasha Aparicio.
Unlike traditional health and medical communications companies, Clove Health’s approach to health content development is multidisciplinary and intersectional. Rather than relying on standard content marketing principles to guide their work, the company applies emerging concepts and theories from medical anthropology, health sociology, cultural humility, human rights, trauma-informed care, and clinical sciences to guide their work. “This paradigm-shifting perspective of health content allows digital health organizations, clinicians, and their patients to leverage and deploy content in novel ways that are often never even considered,” says Tim.
Clove Health also hopes to close the language gap in healthcare by providing its services in both English and Spanish. A study that will be published in April 2023 in the peer-reviewed journal Health Communications, demonstrated the importance of language concordance and illustrated how language barriers in healthcare can decrease patient satisfaction, compromise patient safety, impair care quality, and even cause harm. “As a bilingual university professor teaching courses related to health anthropology, I always make it a point to remind my students that the way we experience health and illness is shaped heavily by our history, language, and culture,” said Sasha. “Content has the ability to empower, engage, and equip patients across many different cultures, backgrounds, and diagnoses with the education and support they need,” says Sasha.
“If healthcare organizations truly care about the needs of their patients and their communities, they should use every medium and channel they can to make a difference — and that includes content,” says Ebony Williams, Clove Health’s Chief Health Equity Officer. “Concepts like 'digital health equity' and 'access to care' are often thrown around as buzzwords. But when you look for evidence of how equity is being embodied in practice, you won't always find it.”
Clove Health is also the first and only health communications company to have a chief health equity officer. Ebony says she decided to come on board because “Clove Health offers healthcare organizations an opportunity to do something they’re already doing (publishing content), but in a more meaningful way.”
The company has already begun working with several innovative digital health and telemedicine providers, such as the new virtual primary care practice for neurodivergent patients, Hopper Health. “We want every patient and clinician who interacts with content we develop to feel seen and acknowledged, and especially those who are members of marginalized communities,” says Ebony.
Beyond partnering with other healthcare organizations, Clove Health plans to conduct and publish peer-reviewed research exploring patient's perceptions of different forms of content and its impact on outcomes. The company has already published its first resource, 7 Essential Elements of Inclusive Health Content, which is freely available on its website, and is written in both English and Spanish.
“We know that our perspective is different, and from what we’ve already heard from founders and leaders in the digital health space, our perspective is exactly what healthcare needs,” says Sasha.
“There’s no doubt about it: content is care, too” concludes Tim.
Learn more about how Clove Health promotes health equity and inclusion at www.clovehealth.com.
About Clove Health:
Clove Health is a health communications company that makes it easier for digital healthcare organizations to promote health equity by providing their patients with inclusive, culturally responsive, and multilingual content.
Tim Frie
Clove Health
+1 813-538-9903
tim@clovehealth.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn