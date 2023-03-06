Alamo City Orthodontics Welcomes Nikolas Amini, DDS
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alamo City Orthodontics is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Nikolas Amini, Board Certified Orthodontist. Dr. Amini will join our exceptional San Antonio orthodontists team on March 15th. With years of experience practicing orthodontics under his belt, including several years specifically focused on treating complex cases with clear aligner therapy, residents can trust that they're in good hands with Dr. Amini. He knows what it takes to straighten teeth and how best to ensure patient comfort and confidence every step of the way.
Houston-area native Dr. Amini attended Texas A&M University for his bachelor's degree before moving to Mississippi for his first master’s degree. Subsequently, he earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the State University of New York at Buffalo. In Jacksonville, Florida, Dr. Amini completed his Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics residency. After residency, he practiced as an orthodontist in a corporate environment to gain valuable experience and quickly obtained the coveted title of “Board Certified Orthodontist.” As a board-certified orthodontist, Dr. Amini specializes in understanding how to treat the misalignment of teeth while improving the skeletal structure of the face and jaw for a more harmonious appearance.
Now, Dr. Amini has returned to his home state and the beautiful city of San Antonio with a mission to transform his fellow Texan’s smiles. Likewise, Dr. Amini specializes in all things orthodontics, including:
Braces
Invisalign
Clear Aligners
Appliances
Dr. Amini’s personalized approach is grounded in patience, accountability, and dedication before, during, and after orthodontic treatment. He takes great pride in every case he takes on and values creating community by improving oral health and perfecting smiles with state-of-the-art technology.
Meet Dr. Amini and our other fine clinical team members at Alamo City Orthodontics. Call (210) 405-2599 or visit their website at https://alamocityorthodontics.com/.
About Alamo City Orthodontics
Alamo City Orthodontics is a staple orthodontic treatment facility supported by expert, board-certified orthodontists and backed with decades of experience and generations of dentists that offer free consultations, flexible financing options, an in-house laboratory, and more housed in our conveniently located orthodontic office at 1100 Northwest Loop 410 Suite 560, San Antonio, TX 78213. The team at Alamo City Orthodontics provides advanced orthodontic treatment with warmth, professional knowledge, and advanced methods.
