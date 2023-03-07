Canadian Music Creator Organizations Launch musiccreator.ca
Several Canadian organizations come together to launch free resource for Canadian Music Creators.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Screen Composers Guild of Canada (SCGC) President John Welsman proudly announces today’s launch of musiccreator.ca and créationdemusique.ca - a comprehensive and free online resource for Canadian composers, songwriters, and other originators of music. The multimedia website provides a wealth of useful information and tools to support today’s creators.
musiccreator.ca was created in close collaboration with the Songwriters Association of Canada, and the Société professionnelle des auteurs et des compositeurs du Québec (SPACQ) through the generous funding support from the Canada Council for the Arts, and the vital assistance from the Department of Canadian Heritage, SOCAN, and the SOCAN Foundation.
The first of its kind in Canada, this website includes approachable articles, videos and interactives, grouped under core topics of Rights & Revenue; Deals & Contracts; Career Management; and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. In an industry that is constantly changing - due in large part to the rapid evolution of digital media consumption - the website answers many common questions, including complex copyright issues, who the key players are in the music-revenue ecosystem, how royalties are generated and distributed, and how can creators champion the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
"After almost two years in development, we are excited to share musiccreator.ca and créationdemusique.ca to the world," says SCGC President John Welsman. "We've taken some of the music industry's best and brightest minds to help make sense of this increasingly complex industry. The result is an incredible resource for emerging and established music creators alike, to help them navigate the 'business' side of things so they can focus on what they do best: creating music."
Through this resource, we are giving our best support to the creator community, and expect it to be used far and wide, and grow for many years to come.”
The website includes:
● Over 50 easy-to-understand articles with insights from over 20 subject-matter experts from across the industry.
● Over a dozen informative videos including animated explainers covering key concepts and helpful tips.
● An interactive Deal Gauge to inform negotiations that consolidates global information to suggest a compensation range depending on the project. ● A From the Trenches video series featuring composer Darren Fung, which allows visitors to hear directly from successful Canadian music creators as they share invaluable information, anecdotes, and career advice.
Visit musiccreator.ca and créationdemusique.ca today to explore the new resource.
Visit this page for a complete list of Steering Committee members, Subject-Matter Experts, and Service Providers.
– John Welsman, SCGC
"We are delighted about the launch of musiccreator.ca and créationdemusique.ca, and would like to congratulate all involved. S.A.C. has always looked to provide educational resources and facilitate networking that helps music creators build their careers, and this website is an invaluable step in furthering this cause."
– Arun Chaturvedi, S.A.C. Board President
"Our industry can be a complex and daunting one, and so it is with great pride that créationdemusique.ca and musiccreator.ca is now available for music creators across Canada. SPACQ's almost 600 members will now have access to an incredible resource that explores the ins and outs of core topics related to the work of music creators. We'd like to thank all partners involved!"
– Alexandre Alonso, SPACQ Director General
