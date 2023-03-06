Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,282 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 376,179 in the last 365 days.

Governor Hobbs Announces Cabinet Members Focused on Arizona’s Financial and Real Estate Industries

This release was originally sent on February 17, 2023

PHOENIX—Today Governor Katie Hobbs announced several members of her cabinet who will be focused on revitalizing and maintaining  Arizona’s financial and real estate industries. 

"As Arizona continues its trend of growing, it requires leaders who understand the consumer and business needs that will make this growth possible," said Governor Katie Hobbs. "The two individuals I have appointed will bring with them decades of real estate and industry experience to help the state thrive."

 

Susan Nicolson - Director of the Department of Real Estate

Susan comes to the Department of Real Estate with more than 25 years of real estate experience ranging from residential and land sales to timeshare administration. She previously owned a brokerage and real estate school and was qualified to teach in all categories of real estate education. She was most recently the President Elect of the West and Southeast REALTORS of the Valley and held Director positions at both Arizona REALTORS and the National Association of REALTORS.

 

Barbara Richardson -Director of the Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions (DIFI)

Barbara comes to the Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions with 18 years of financial regulatory experience.  For the first 12 years, she led executive level teams in her position as the Director of Operations and Fraud for the New Hampshire Insurance Department.  She spent the last six years  at the Nevada Division of Insurance as the Insurance Commissioner. She has extensive history working in administrative law and possesses a JD and an MBA in finance.  Prior to working as a regulator, Barbara held positions in the financial industry at the Federal Reserve Bank, overseeing investments for CNA Insurance, and leading the consumer and broker services sections of Kemper Financial.   

 

You just read:

Governor Hobbs Announces Cabinet Members Focused on Arizona’s Financial and Real Estate Industries

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more