Governor Hobbs Announces Cabinet Members Focused on Arizona’s Financial and Real Estate Industries

This release was originally sent on February 17, 2023

PHOENIX—Today Governor Katie Hobbs announced several members of her cabinet who will be focused on revitalizing and maintaining Arizona’s financial and real estate industries.

"As Arizona continues its trend of growing, it requires leaders who understand the consumer and business needs that will make this growth possible," said Governor Katie Hobbs. "The two individuals I have appointed will bring with them decades of real estate and industry experience to help the state thrive."

Susan Nicolson - Director of the Department of Real Estate

Susan comes to the Department of Real Estate with more than 25 years of real estate experience ranging from residential and land sales to timeshare administration. She previously owned a brokerage and real estate school and was qualified to teach in all categories of real estate education. She was most recently the President Elect of the West and Southeast REALTORS of the Valley and held Director positions at both Arizona REALTORS and the National Association of REALTORS.

Barbara Richardson -Director of the Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions (DIFI)

Barbara comes to the Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions with 18 years of financial regulatory experience. For the first 12 years, she led executive level teams in her position as the Director of Operations and Fraud for the New Hampshire Insurance Department. She spent the last six years at the Nevada Division of Insurance as the Insurance Commissioner. She has extensive history working in administrative law and possesses a JD and an MBA in finance. Prior to working as a regulator, Barbara held positions in the financial industry at the Federal Reserve Bank, overseeing investments for CNA Insurance, and leading the consumer and broker services sections of Kemper Financial.