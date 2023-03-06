Throwdown at the Campground and RadarOmega Team Up

Severe weather strikes festival RadarOmega in action Attendees evacuating event as weather strikes

FRUITLAND PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Severe weather can strike at any moment and not just where people find themselves in the safe confines of their homes or workplaces. More times than not, these scenarios often occur while attending large events such as a music festival, sporting event or fair. So, what's the course of action when with little to no notice, the sky opens, rain falls, winds escalate and then the crowd is told to evacuate for severe weather? Everyone has been in that type of scenario and is aware of the chaos that can ensue.

Event producers around the world have safety plans in place and do what they can to notify attendees and get everyone to safety, but some of these plans are archaic to say the least. Plans ranging from having someone watching the sky and listening to local radio for updates to others having teams tracking multiple weather reports and more, but Throwdown at the Campground is leading the charge when it comes to the safety of their guests whom they've named their Throwdown Family.

As music and art lovers themselves, the Throwdown at the Campground festival organizers have partnered with the creators of the most powerful weather tracking app available, RadarOmega. Instead of tracking multiple sources for updates in severe situations to decide on a safety call, they can follow precise high resolution single site radar data that keeps them aware of rapidly changing weather conditions that is faster than most conventional weather applications on the market.

RadarOmega knows how important it is to provide us the latest information when it comes to potential weather changes or emergencies and can be downloaded by searching for RadarOmega on your iOS or Android Devices.

Throwdown at the Campground founder Mike Edgerton said, “the safety and security of our Throwdown family is priority #1 and RadarOmega has proven to be the perfect solution when it comes to giving us peace of mind. When I imagined this festival experience, I knew we wanted to create something special and unique. An experience that is to become a family reunion for both fans and artists alike. That kind of uniqueness and strategy bleeds over into everything we do, so the safety and peace of mind for everyone taking this journey with us should be just as fresh and cutting edge. The Throwdown family can also get the app on their phones and track the same weather situations we do. This eliminates the confusion we’ve all experienced where multiple people have different reports as to what is really happening around them. We couldn’t be happier with what we’ve experienced with the RadarOmega system so far.”

Co-Organizer, Danny Hill of Triad Music stated, "I've been producing and organizing festivals and tours for over 25 years and I have seen it all. From tornados in Oklahoma and Hurricanes in Florida to dust storms in Texas and blizzards in Colorado so I have seen every weather related cancellation or postponement that could happen. The difference here is that I actually experienced how effective RadarOmega really is in an emergency. At a theme park, I was in line with my daughter for a ride and the sky looked a bit cloudy. I opened up the RadarOmega app and saw that we were eleven minutes away from a thunderstorm hitting right where I was. I told my daughter that the ride is about to close and that we should head for shelter and get some food indoors till it passes. We were inside, ordered food and sitting before the storm it. That's how ahead of it we were. The park stopped rides two minutes after the storm hit and attendees were scattering for shelter. A few minutes later, a park manager came to our table and said he overheard me tell my daughter about the storm. He said that they didn't know how dangerous the storm was until one minute before it hit and wanted to know how I knew before their weather detection system. After sharing, I immediately called my business partner Mike to tell him he was correct about RadarOmega and that I agreed it was a must for the Throwdown. It really is impressive technology that will be a must have for any event I'm a part of now."

The Throwdown at the Campground Festival takes place Thursday, March 16th through Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Camp Throwdown in Fruitland Park, FL. Drowning Pool and an unannounced surprise band tops the bill joined by Adelitas Way, Gemini Syndrome, Otherwise, Stitched Up Heart, Smile Empty Soul, September Mourning, Tantric, Seventh Day Slumber, Flaw and the worldwide debut of World Gone Cold which features Traa Daniels (P.O.D), Yogi Watts (Demon Hunter), Mark Anthony (The Letter Black), Ryland Raus (Inhale Exhale) and Andrew Stanton (Disciple). Also performing on the Timber Creek Distillery Stage at Camp Throwdown are Jasmine Cain, New Monarch, Cypher Machine, The DOOD, Guerrilla Red, Magg Dylan, The Ironside Collective, Artiface, Magdalene Rose, Devils Envy and more surprises. Late night offerings that are sure to go deep into the morning hours are themed afterparties, surprise campfire jams by artists, hilltop outdoor movies, Karaoke Throwdown with Hell Yeah Brotherrr and a special DJ set by DJ MARK3T05 (Marcos Curiel from the band P.O.D.).

Camping, RV and day passes for Throwdown at the Campground are available now by visiting www.campthrowdown.com. RadarOmega wants to make sure that attendees don’t break the bank this year and are offering a limited number of half price 3-day festival and camping passes. Attendeed just need to enter the promo code: "RADAR" and they're set. All attendees that use the promo code: RADAR will also be entered to win and autographed limited edition Throwdown at the Campground poster and merch package courtesy of RadarOmega.

