ClinicMind Acquires Vericle Corporation

ClinicMind Healthcare IT and RCM service company, has completed the acquisition of Vericle, a premier provider of EHR products and billing services.

CLEARWATER BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClinicMind (formerly eSpoc), a Florida-based premier Healthcare IT and RCM service company, has completed the acquisition of Florida-based Vericle, a premier provider of EHR products and billing services that work together to improve patient flow, cash flow, and compliance for medical practice offices.

"ClinicMind actively addresses the payer-provider adversity and practice management challenges using modern software and advanced process management methodologies," said Dr. Yuval Lirov, ClinicMind’s CEO. "Practice owners are struggling to find effective and affordable solutions that improve patient flow, office compliance, and cashflow. Vericle’s time-proven bolt-on software solutions earned an outstanding reputation by leveling the payer-provider playing field in terms of software technology. Additionally, Vericle brings to ClinicMind its strategic business self-sufficiency, where the clients receive the same features designed for Vericle’s own professional service staff. Through a combination of development and acquisition, we are expanding healthcare providers’ access to modern practice management tools, creating more opportunities to positively impact countless lives. The acquisition of Vericle will solidify ClinicMind’s talent pool, technology base, and growing national presence."

Laser-focused on practice workflow and profitability, ClinicMind offers a full-range of practice management and development expertise in every state in the US. Since its founding in 2001, Vericle has provided leading software and Revenue Cycle Management solutions in various medical specialties, with a special concentration on Chiropractic, Physical Therapy, and Mental Health. Critical to the deal, is that the companies are aligned in their mission, core values, and the business strategy of self-sufficiency, especially in terms of software and resources for service delivery and customer success management. Both companies share a mutual commitment to support the providers’ communities and their visions to help more patients.

About ClinicMind:

ClinicMind sells a comprehensive suite of Healthcare IT software (EHR Software, practice management software, mobile EHR, and a patient portal), RCM services (full-service medical billing services and billing software which can support third-party EHR companies), credentialing services and management, medical coding, and prior authorization services. The software solution includes dozens of applications for Patient Relationship Management, Clinical Efficiency, Clinical Compliance, Patient Education, Credit Card processing and other EHR integrations, effectively integrated on top of the Vericle’s Bolt-On software platform. Both the software and the RCM service are offered directly to billing companies, practice coaching and compliance services and practices exclusively using the Vericle platform. ClinicMind software and services are also known under other brands including Align, BestPT, and Genesis Chiropractic Software.

About Vericle:

Vericle is the premier healthcare enterprise management software platform that powers up medical billing companies, practice owner coaching and compliance services, as well as independent healthcare practices. It manages patient flow, cash flow, and compliance. Additionally, the system includes business workflow management, electronic health records, billing, and scheduling using a streamlined, intuitive interface. Vericle has received 2014 COMPLETE EHR ONC Certification, which designates that the software is capable of supporting providers with Stage 2 meaningful use measures required to qualify for funding under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA).