Two Wilmington Tech Companies Team Up to Support Locals Affected by Opioid Epidemic
DocsInk and OpiAID partner to improve success rates for Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) and Substance Use Disorder (SUD) programs by up to 33%
The integration of DocsInk and OpiAID’s services has the potential to be a game-changer for providing specific client interventions.”WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DocsInk, a communication and clinical services integration platform, and OpiAID, a leading provider of clinical decision support technology for MAT/SUD programs, have announced a partnership to offer an integrated solution for organizations offering treatment for behavioral health and substance use disorders.
— Rachel Crouse, Licensed Clinical Addictions Specialist
This partnership combines the strengths of both companies to provide a comprehensive solution for MAT/SUD programs with the potential to increase success rates by up to 33%.
Medically Assisted Treatment is the gold standard for treating patients with Opioid Use Disorder. While this treatment is highly effective, retention in most programs is poor. Failure in treatment leads to a vicious cycle of relapse. Today only 1 out of 3 patients are retained in care long enough to reach a lasting recovery. Clinicians lack timely and actionable data to support clinical decision-making that can help to prevent relapse or offer a just-in-time intervention that can save a life. Patients that remain in MAT programs typically save payors approximately $43,000 while clinical outcomes are significantly improved as well.
"The integration of DocsInk and OpiAID's services has the potential to be a game-changer for providing specific client interventions. OpiAID’s timely and actionable insights support improved clinical decision making allowing for just-in-time interventions to prevent relapse and potentially save lives."
- Rachel Crouse, Licensed Clinical Addictions Specialist and Certified Clinical Supervisor with over 10 years of experience at Coastal Horizons Center in Wilmington
The increasing national opioid epidemic takes a tremendous toll on families; children in households with opioid misuse are at higher risk for neglect, mental health problems, drug use, accidental opioid poisoning, and family dissolution resulting from foster care placement, parental incarceration, or death. Addressing and reversing the opioid epidemic is now, more than ever, a critically important public health priority.
Rachel Crouse continues, “Combining the insights from OpiAID with the remote patient monitoring and clinical services integration platform of DocsInk provides a 360-degree solution to improve care delivery and patient outcomes at Coastal Horizons.”
"We are excited to partner with OpiAID and offer a complete solution for behavioral health organizations," said Brad Hinely, Co-Founder of DocsInk. "Our platform streamlines communication and clinical services, while OpiAID's AI technology provides personalized clinical insights designed to significantly improve outcomes for those in medically assisted treatment (MAT) programs."
OpiAID CEO David Reeser added, "Our technology simplifies clinical decision-making for the treatment of opioid use disorder. Partnering with DocsInk provides a complete solution that maximizes engagement and communication with the provider and patient."
About DocsInk:
Founded in 2012, DocsInk is an award-winning Virtual Care Platform. Created with a collaborative care management focus, DocsInk's open technology allows device manufacturers and Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning services to create integrations to the most popular EHR systems and service thousands of the nation's leading healthcare organizations.
About OpiAID:
OpiAID is a data science company on a mission to make addiction treatment safer and more effective by leveraging machine learning to help support clinical decision-making.
About Coastal Horizons
At Coastal Horizons, our mission is to provide a continuum of professional services to promote healthier lives, stronger families, and safer communities.
Bailey, G. L., Herman, D. S., & Stein, M. D. (2013, September). Perceived relapse risk and desire for medication-assisted treatment among persons seeking inpatient opiate detoxification. Journal of substance abuse treatment. Retrieved March 2, 2023, from
Medicine, S. of A. (2021). Retention strategies for medications for opioid use... : Journal of Addiction Medicine. LWW. Retrieved March 2, 2023, from
Brad Hinely
DocsInk
+1 910-508-9226
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn