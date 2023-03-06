St. Louis Temp Employment Agency Provide Benefits of Making Friends at a New Job
St. Louis Temp Employment Agency released a white paper on the benefits of Making Friends at a New Job.
It is simple, but it is effective. Even if you are shy, take the initiative, say hello, and offer a handshake”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The top agencies to find jobs in St. Louis, released a white paper on the benefits of making friends at a new job. Starting a new job can be both exciting and daunting, but building strong connections with your colleagues can help ease the transition and lead to a more fulfilling work experience. In the white paper that LaborMax Staffing released, it gave some tips on how to make friends at your new job.
— Eli Amey
The first tip was being approachable and saying hello. “It is simple, but it is effective. Even if you are shy, take the initiative, say hello, and offer a handshake,” stated by Eli Amey, owner of LaborMax Staffing in St. Louis. “Introduce yourself because you are the new person. Make attempts to start conversations with people as the day progresses, even if it is to ask for directions. Start small because you do not need to know everyone’s life story on day one.”
The white paper mentions the second tip was asking questions during breaks or at lunch. Ask coworkers how long they have worked for the company and what they like best about their job. People want to share recommendations. Remember that someone will spend 40 hours a week with their workgroup, so get to know their personalities and quirks from the beginning.
The third tip was to be present and available. Lunch or a break in a designated break room is ideal for small talk. It is good to avoid talking on the phone or checking out social media or emails during this time. Trying to get to know people for the first few days is worth it. So be friendly, curious, and open to conversation. The white paper goes on saying to remember to pay close attention to what your new colleagues say.
Participation was the fourth tip. “Try participating in company events such as happy hours, volunteer opportunities, or company picnics,” stated by Amey. “Small contributions and efforts to connect with your team go a long way in helping you build camaraderie with coworkers—no need to go overboard. Just make an effort.”
The final tip was not doing all at once. The white paper that the St. Louis temp agency publish stated that the first day is overwhelming, so not to do everything simultaneously. One does not need to become best friends with everyone immediately. One can start by learning a few names and then expand on them.
Building strong connections with colleagues can take time, but the effort is worth it. Having friends at work can make the workday more enjoyable, improve job satisfaction, and increase productivity.
For more information regarding LaborMax Staffing in St. Louis or more tips related to how to make friends in the work place, please visit labormax.net or call (636) 373-9996. Companies and the public can also visit LaborMax Staffing's location at 3845 McKelvey Rd, Bridgeton, MO 63044.
Eli Amey
LaborMax Staffing - Bridgeton
+1 (636) 373-9996
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
LaborMax Staffing - Bridgeton | Excellent 5 Star Review by Jennifer L.