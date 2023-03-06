Black Maternal Mental Health Advocate, Kay Matthews to Lead ACHP Steering Committee
The Alliance of Community Health Plans is committed to improving maternal health outcomes and is grateful Matthews is leading this committee.HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kay Matthews, founder and executive director of the Shades of Blue Project has agreed to lead a steering committee on behalf of The Alliance of Community Health Plans (ACHP) thanks to a funding award from the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI). The steering committee will investigate the impact of toxic stress during pregnancy by Black birthing individuals.
Black women historically have a higher prevalence of maternal mental health conditions but often shy away from postpartum depression treatment. “The fear of their children being taken away from them by state agencies because they admit to depression is real,” said Matthews. And this fear is not unfounded. A national study and news reports found that child welfare workers deem black mothers unfit at a higher rate than they do white mothers.
These maternal mental health crises typically go without treatment resulting in serious complications and adverse outcomes. Not only for the mother and their babies but the entire family. Matthews knows this to be true and sees it often in the clients she serves at The Shades of Blue Project.
“I’m glad ACHP and PCORI assembled and funded this coalition of Black women with lived experience and deep roots within our communities,” expressed Matthews. “We have the answers and solutions to close the gaps and disparities Black birthing individuals face within the healthcare system,” she added. “We can see better birthing experiences and will do so thanks in part to this initiative,” said Matthews.
According to a release by ACHP, the organization will “convene multiple stakeholders, including health plans, research institutes, consumer groups, provider groups, government leaders and others to translate the priorities developed by Black women for Black women into an actionable research agenda that will guide future research.”
Also noted in the release, “The PCORI funding award is part of ACHP’s contribution to creating an equitable healthcare system and builds on its recent work as part of the Robert Wood John Foundation-funded “Raising the Bar” initiative, which created a framework for healthcare organizations to advance equity in care delivery.
About The Shades of Blue Project:
The Shades of Blue Project is a Houston-based nonprofit organization with a continued focus on improving the maternal mental health outcomes for black and brown birthing people. The Shades of Blue Project recently opened a Maternal and Mental Health Resource Center located in North Houston. The center offers social support services, job placement skills, onsite therapy sessions, support groups, and many more dedicated services to benefit the community.
