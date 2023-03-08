The most Instagrammable brunch in Barcelona at Eatmytrip Brunch & Coffee in Gracia
Experience a global culinary journey at Eatmytrip Brunch & Coffee in Gracia, Barcelona. Savor the city's most photogenic brunch dishes in 2023BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new brunch destination has just opened up in the trendy neighborhood of Gracia. EatMyTrip Brunch & Coffee Barcelona is the latest addition to the popular chain of brunch restaurants EatMyTrip in Barcelona & Madrid. The new brunch spot promises to offer a unique culinary experience and the largest selection of specialty coffee in the Gracia neighborhood.
EatMyTrip Brunch & Coffee Barcelona is located on the border of two districts Gracia and San Gervasi and offers a warm and inviting atmosphere with a relaxing surf vibe. New Eatmytrip is a perfect brunch place for friends and families to enjoy a delicious breakfast together. The interior design of the restaurant is modern and cozy, with pops of color that make the space lively and inviting.
The menu at EatMyTrip Brunch & Coffee Barcelona is curated by young owners who are passionate about inclusive gastronomical experiences. This new brunch destination features a variety of exceptional menu items that have proven to be popular at other EatMyTrip establishments. Delicious dishes inspired by traveling across the world: from classic American recipes to Swiss Alps, mixing flavors from Japan, Korea, and Thailand.
The design of their dishes will amaze even the most pampered Instagrammer, and the epic fusion flavors will make the most indulged foodies happy. Our favorites are Macho Iberico Benedict with its poached eggs covered with truffled hollandaise sauce, crispy Iberian jamón, spinach on top of cheesy bikini with a side of roasted potatoes and a homemade BBQ sauce. Pavlova pancakes with crème anglaise infused with orange & vanilla, meringues, forest berries compote & fresh fruits. And Guacascramble with 2 creamy scrambled eggs with chives, guacamole, house-marinated salmon tartar on toast, and dots of sour cream. You can personalize all the dishes with custom ingredients: avocado, jalapeños, potatoes, pulled chicken, and more.
All the dishes are made of eco-products with respect for nature and cater to all dietary preferences, including vegetarian and gluten-free options. No surprise that Eatmytrip restaurants are so popular among plant-based diet followers. The new Eatmytrip Brunch & Coffee in Gracia also offers vegetarian and vegan brunch options that will drive you crazy. Our recommendation? Buddha bowl, Strawberry cheesecake French toast, or Pavlova pancakes. One of the highlights of the menu is the avocado toast, which is served on freshly baked bread and topped with a variety of fresh ingredients.
Another remarkable trait of the new brunch restaurant in Gracia is a large selection of specialty coffees: Chai latte Prana with oat milk, Green matcha latte, Barbie chai latte, Turmeric immune power latte, Flavored hot chocolate, Iced Barbie latte, flat whites, classic cappuccinos of M-L-XL sizes. These are just a few items from their large coffee list.
EatMyTrip Coffee is sourced from some of the local coffee farms in Colombia. The owners are in touch with the farm to ensure that customers get a high-quality cup of coffee every time.
"We're excited to bring a new brunch experience to Gracia," said the owner of Eatmytrip Brunch & Coffee Barcelona. "We want to offer our customers a unique culinary experience that they won't find anywhere else in the city. Our team has worked hard to curate a menu that offers something for everyone, and we're confident that our customers will love it."
The restaurant is open seven days a week. Customers can choose to sit inside the restaurant or enjoy their brunch on the small outdoor terrace. The restaurant doesn't accept reservations, so make sure to arrive early to get your spot. Eatmytrip restaurants are extremely popular in both Barcelona and Madrid.
In addition to its delicious food and coffee, EatMyTrip Brunch & Coffee Barcelona also offers excellent customer service. The staff is knowledgeable and friendly, always ready to assist customers in any way possible. Eatmytrip is a dog-friendly place, they treat equally all their customers, including fluffy ones.
"We want our customers to feel welcome and comfortable when they visit our restaurant," said the owner. "We believe that good customer service is just as important as good food and coffee, and we strive to provide both to our customers."
With its delicious food, high-quality coffee, and excellent customer service, EatMyTrip Brunch & Coffee Barcelona is quickly becoming a popular destination for locals and tourists alike. Whether you're looking for a quick coffee or a leisurely brunch with friends, this restaurant is the perfect place to enjoy a unique culinary experience in the heart of Gracia.
Zhanna Komarova
EatMyTrip Brunch & Coffee Barcelona
email us here