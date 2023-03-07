Book release "When Radio Was King"
The story behind the largest and longest successful music runs in music historySUGAR LAND, TEXAS, US, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TC Thompkins of TC Thompkins LLC specializes in identifying icons and marketing them into stardom. His book "When Radio Was King" is the real story of the marketing genius behind Sade's Diamond Life, Michael Jackson's Thriller, and Teddy Riley's New Jack Swing. He is the man behind CBS, Epic's record hottest run in music history, making them the #1 urban label in the world for three consecutive years while solely utilizing only the radio platform, and giving Epic records its most significant profit in the label's history.
TC Thompkins shares his journey from his humble background and childhood dream of achieving a meaningful and note-worthy career in the music industry into living his dream and spearheading some of the most successful marketing strategies for iconic artists in music history. "When Radio Was King" drops the Mic on how artists such as Luther Vandross, Sade, Teddy Riley, Teddy Pendergrass, Mtume, and the King Of Pop Michael Jackson on his legendary project "Thriller, making him the most culturally significant artist of the 20th century.
Michele Thompkins
Thompkins Publishing
+1 832-451-2170
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube