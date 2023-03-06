Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 376,616 in the last 365 days.

Women Struggle to Find Well-Fitting Personal Protective Equipment

Chart of results from J. J. Keller poll of women who wear PPE on the job

Results of J. J. Keller poll of women who wear PPE on the job

Woman on Construction Site Wearing Properly Sized PPE

Women in Construction Week is a perfect time to examine how properly sized PPE for women can help create a safe, respectful workplace.

J. J. Keller Poll Reveals Poorly Fitting PPE Impacts Feeling of Safety for Women in the Workplace

Of 100 women polled, all of whom have jobs requiring PPE, 84% said they struggle to find properly fitting PPE. And of those women, 75% said ill-fitting PPE impacts their feeling of safety on the job.”
— J. J. Keller Center for Market Insights
NEENAH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During Women in Construction Week (March 5-11, 2023), a recent poll by the J. J. Keller Center for Market Insights has been released showing, despite growing numbers of women in jobs that require personal protective equipment (PPE), women still have trouble finding PPE that fits them well.

Of 100 women polled, all of whom have jobs requiring PPE, 84% said they struggle to find properly fitting PPE. And of those women, 75% said ill-fitting PPE impacts their feeling of safety on the job.

These findings echo what the J. J. Keller Center for Market Insights found in its 2022 PPE Pain Points study, in which 35% of PPE buyers found it difficult to locate and purchase items that fit their female employees.

“Some of the safety issues of ill-fitting PPE include loose-fitting apparel getting caught in machinery and decreased grip from larger-than-needed gloves, which can lead to accidents,” said J. J. Keller subject-matter expert and EHS editor Robin Marth.

"Too often, women have been stuck with the 'shrink it and pink it' mentality of PPE manufacturers — if there was anything offered at all," said Bowen Engineering Safety Administrator Autumn Strickler. "Correctly fitted PPE is so important for safety reasons and for making your employees feel valued."

Recognizing the need for additional PPE sizes that may be more suited to women and wanting to help companies promote safe and respectful workplaces, J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc. recently introduced its J. J. Keller™ SAFEGEAR™ PPE line in women's sizing. Items in this line were designed specifically with female proportions in mind, and include a variety of hi-vis apparel and gloves.

For more information, visit JJKeller.com/WomensPPE. And follow J. J. Keller on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook for an ongoing source of safety tips from trusted experts.

Susan M Baranczyk
J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Women Struggle to Find Well-Fitting Personal Protective Equipment

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more