LATHAM & WATKINS EXPANDS M&A PRACTICE IN NEW YORK

Ian Nussbaum advises public and private companies on a range of strategic M&A matters.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Ian Nussbaum has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. Nussbaum advises public and private companies on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, corporate governance, and shareholder activism and takeover defense matters.

"Ian is a top-notch M&A lawyer and we are excited to welcome him to our New York office and the firm," said Marc Jaffe, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "We continue to see increased demand for our M&A services in line with the overall growth of Latham's transactional footprint. Ian's experience in some of the most active industry sectors will benefit our clients tremendously."

Nussbaum's experience includes advising major public and private companies, special committees, and investors across some of the most active industries in M&A, including technology, healthcare, life sciences, financial institutions, consumer, gaming and leisure, and industrials.

"Ian's practice complements the breadth and sophistication of services that our extensive, ever-growing base of public company clients require," said Justin Hamill, Global Co-Chair of Latham & Watkins' Mergers & Acquisitions Practice. "Ian is a tremendous addition to our M&A practice as we look to continue expanding our group. His commercial approach and industry experience adds additional strength to our market-leading practice and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

"Latham's dynamic transactional platform and network of public company clients is second to none, and I look forward to being part of such a robust global firm," said Nussbaum. "The firm's commercial approach, combined with a culture of teamwork and collegiality, will no doubt enhance my service to clients."

Nussbaum joins Latham from Cooley LLP. He received his JD, magna cum laude, from University of Pennsylvania Law School and his BA, magna cum laude, from Columbia University. Prior to entering private practice, Nussbaum served as a law clerk for the Honorable Chancellor Leo E. Strine, Jr. of the Delaware Court of Chancery.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Contacts

Marc Jaffe, New York Office Managing Partner, +1.212.906.1281

Justin Hamill, Global Co-Chair, Mergers & Acquisitions Practice, +1.212.906.1252

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latham--watkins-expands-ma-practice-in-new-york-301762412.html

SOURCE Latham & Watkins