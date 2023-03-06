Mattel to Launch Owned Publishing Imprint

Mattel, Inc. MAT announced today its plans to launch a Mattel publishing imprint, the company's own publishing platform centered on its extensive catalog of children's and family entertainment franchises.

Mattel's imprint is expected to launch in the United States and Canada in 2024 and will complement content, support brand initiatives, and create new stories based on iconic Mattel franchises including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, Barney®, and more. Releases will include print books, audio books, eBooks, as well as digital content on Caribu, Mattel's direct-to-consumer entertainment platform with a video calling feature that allows users to read books, watch videos, draw, and play games or engage in an interactive video call with friends and loved ones. Titles from Mattel's imprint will complement programs from its best-in-class licensing partners with formats to include board books, storybooks, leveled readers, middle-grade titles, activity titles, guidebooks, and more.

Publishing is core to Mattel's strategy and a key component of the company's franchise flywheel ecosystem. American Girl®, for example, encourages fans to delve into the backstories of their favorite characters through novels and journals by American Girl Publishing. With its new imprint, Mattel will expand this success across its catalog of globally beloved IP. Several American Girl titles have been penned by New York Times bestselling authors, including Varsha Bajaj (It's Showtime, Kavi) and Brit Bennett (Meet Claudie). More than 160 million American Girl books have been sold to date.

"We have seen firsthand the immense value in providing fans of our franchises with multiple avenues to further engage with their favorite Mattel brands, characters, storylines and worlds," said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer and Global Head of Consumer Products at Mattel. "In launching our own publishing imprint, we simultaneously unlock limitless exploration for kids while continuing to realize the full value of our IP."

With Mattel print publications set to begin releasing in 2024, new Mattel and American Girl content has already launched on Caribu. In February, digital versions of the illustrated character journals for Isabel and Nicki, the latest American Girl historical characters, were launched on the platform.

Mattel's sales and distribution partner will be announced at a later date. Press assets for Mattel's publishing imprint can be found here. Stay up to date on news related to the Mattel publishing imprint by following @Mattel on Facebook and Instagram.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

