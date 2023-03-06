SLIMPACT® Presents XL Single Lite Windows
SLIMPACT® by Faour Glass Technologies welcomes the newest product innovation for Hurricane markets, SLIMPACT® XL Single Lite Windows.TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SLIMPACT® by Faour Glass Technologies, a leading provider of custom architectural glazing products for the high-end residential and commercial markets, welcomes the newest product innovation for Hurricane markets, SLIMPACT® XL Single Lite Windows. This sleek glazing solution is designed with extra-large single lite openings capable of meeting a range of widths and heights, providing up to 96 square feet of coverage. (Please ask about our Jumbo product if openings require up to 200 square feet of coverage). The XL Single Lite Windows are engineered using HVHZ Florida Product Approval (FL #25673.3).
SLIMPACT XL Single Lite Windows complement SLIMPACT frameless hurricane window wall systems and are engineered to offer discerning residences and building owners the option to use SLIMPACT in a single “punched” opening. This innovative single lite opening provides solutions for designs desiring unobstructed views from the inside looking out as well as from the outside looking in.
To download the SLIMPACT® XL Single Lite Window product sheet click here. For more information on SLIMPACT® visit www.slimpact.com or call 813.884.3297.
About Faour Glass Technologies and SLIMPACT® – An innovator in stunning, high-performance residential and commercial glazing since 1975, Faour Glass Technologies offers complete integration—from design through engineering to fabrication and installation—providing some of the most unique custom glass solutions in the world. SLIMPACT®, a Faour Glass Technologies innovation, is the first frameless impact glazing system that offers the combination of beauty, elegance, and performance.
SLIMPACT’S corporate headquarters is in Tampa, Florida with showrooms and offices in Naples, Miami and Pompano Beach Florida. For additional information on the company’s products and services, visit www.slimpact.com or call 813.884.3297.
