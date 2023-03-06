Planet Home Lending Volunteers Aid Connecticut Foodshare

Planet Financial Group CEO and President Michael Dubeck Planet Home Lending: We'll Get You Home

MERIDEN, CT, US, March 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Planet Home Lending Volunteers Aid Connecticut FoodshareVolunteers help combat food insecurityPlanet Home Lending, a national mortgage lender and servicer, is teaming up with The Farmlink Project to help Connecticut Foodshare in Wallingford, Conn., a nonprofit working to end food insecurity.Dozens of Planet employees will spend the day sorting, bagging and boxing food to be shared with more than 650 community-based hunger relief programs, including food pantries, community kitchens, and emergency shelters served by Connecticut Foodshare.The Farmlink Project, a nonprofit combating food insecurity and waste, connects farmers to food banks and communities in need. It funds the harvest and transport of surplus produce to food banks with boots-on-the-ground assistance from volunteers.Planet supports Farmlink's initiatives as part of its Planet With a Purpose (PWaP) social responsibility platform, including funding carbon offset projects reducing global food system carbon emissions.“We support The Farmlink Project and Connecticut Foodshare in their shared mission to assist the food insecure in the communities where we work and live,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group , parent of Planet Home Lending. “Planet is committed to improving not only the lives of our borrowers but also the planet as a whole."With Planet Home Lending’s help, The Farmlink Project has moved more than 100 million pounds of surplus food from farms to food banks, enough to prepare more than 83 million meals."The influence of food waste and lack of access to nutritious food is ever-present in the United States. One in 5 Americans are currently experiencing food insecurity," said Farmlink Chief Marketing Officer Kate Nelson. "Corporate partners, like Planet, help us realize our vision to bridge the gap between farmers and food banks through investing in and creating sustainable food systems."Annually, the U.S. wastes 31% of food produced. By diverting produce from landfills, The Farmlink Project has prevented more than 34 million pounds of carbon emissions to date."The Farmlink Project is a common-sense solution solving multiple social challenges," added Dubeck. "It makes a true difference for people and the planet, and at Planet Home Lending, that's exactly what we strive to do."Farmlink B-Roll:Idaho SelectsEgg Shipment SelectsAbout Planet Financial Group, LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Conn., is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to American homeowners and homebuyers. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://planethomelending.com About The Farmlink ProjectThe Farmlink Project is an innovative nonprofit rescuing millions of pounds of fresh produce that would otherwise go to waste in order to feed people in need, reduce carbon emissions and heal the planet.About Connecticut FoodshareConnecticut Foodshare is the food bank serving all of Connecticut and a member of the national Feeding America network. Last year, Connecticut Foodshare distributed enough food to provide over 39 million meals through a network of more than 650 community-based hunger relief programs, including food pantries, community kitchens, and emergency shelters, while also working on long-term solutions to food insecurity. To learn more about Connecticut Foodshare visit www.ctfoodshare.org Press Contact:Dona DeZubeVice President, Communicationsddezube@planethomelending.com(443) 263-2832

