VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Kicks Off National Consumer Protection Week Highlighting Half a Billion Dollars in Recoveries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody kicks off National Consumer Protection Week by highlighting more than half a billion dollars in recoveries and relief through the Consumer Protection Division. Attorney General Moody's Consumer Protection Division works hard to protect Floridians from scams, price gouging and deceptive business practices. This week, Attorney General Moody will highlight some successes and warn Floridians about emerging scams.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The Florida Attorney General’s Office fights hard to protect Floridians, and this week we will highlight some of our successes—including the more than half a billion dollars recovered through the diligent work of our Consumer Protection Division to stop scams and deceptive business practices.”

Since 2019, Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Protection Division recovered more than $535 million for Floridians and consumers nationwide. In 2022 alone, the team secured more than $221 million in direct relief to consumers through restitution, debt forgiveness and other relief. In addition to these legal actions, Attorney General Moody helps inform Floridians about new and common fraudulent schemes through Consumer Alerts and Scams at a Glance resources.

To view more information about Attorney General Moody’s Scams at a Glance series, click here .

To access Consumer Alerts that highlight major scams and explain how to avoid falling victim, click here .

In 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Protection Division the 2022 Inspector General Partnership Award in recognition of its participation in Operation Moving Target. This recognition highlights the overwhelming success achieved by Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Protection Division in investigating and stopping moving scams. The consumer protection investigations led to approximately $27 million in fines and restitution against approximately 19 different moving firms.

The 2022 Hurricane Season brought with it one of the most devastating hurricanes to hit Florida in recent years. Along with fighting price gouging, Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Protection Division put boots on the ground in highly-devastated areas to actively help Floridians spot, avoid and recover from hurricane recovery-related scams. The team also issued warnings to all Floridians to avoid charity schemes looking to profit off the disaster.

In 2019, Attorney General Moody launched an app called NO SCAM to help consumers quickly and effectively report price gouging during a declared state of emergency. NO SCAM is an app designed to help consumers report allegations of price gouging in real time and allow information on possible violations be sent to the Florida Attorney General’s Office immediately. For more information, click here .

To view additional consumer protection actions and resources about new and emerging scams, visit MyFloridaLegal.com .