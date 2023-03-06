United Cerebral Palsy Statement about the passing of Judy Heumann
World loses champion for the civil and human rights of people with disabilitiesVIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 6, 2023
- Statement by United Cerebral Palsy President and CEO Armando A. Contreras on the passing of Judy Heumann -
"Our nation has lost one of its greatest champions in the fight for the civil and human rights of people with disabilities. As a relentless advocate for the largest minority group in the country, Ms. Heumann lived life fully, fearlessly and zealously advocating to change society’s systemic social and physical barriers against people with disabilities. Her life’s work helped reshape and elevate the world’s view of what a person with a disability can achieve."
- Armando A. Contreras
Biography
Armando A. Contreras is the President and CEO of the Washington D.C. based, United Cerebral Palsy Inc, the nation’s leading organization in advocating and promoting inclusion for people with cerebral palsy and disabilities. A native of Los Angeles, California, Armando’s professional career includes serving as the CEO of United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California and a master’s degree in Theology from the University of San Francisco. He also attended the Indiana University School of Philanthropy.
ABOUT UCP
The mission of United Cerebral Palsy is to be the indispensable resource for people with cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Founded in 1949, UCP has 56 affiliates (54 in the U.S. and two in Canada) that provide a wide range of services annually to more than 150,000 children and adults, including resources and referrals, advocacy, research, educational instruction, early intervention, physical therapy, job training, integrated employment, home and community based services, recreational opportunities and housing assistance. UCP also advocates for direct support professionals (DSPs) and other direct care workers. We believe all people with disabilities should be treated as equal members of an inclusive society so they can “live life without limits.”
www.ucp.org
James Garcia
United Cerebral Palsy Inc
+1 602-460-1374
email us here