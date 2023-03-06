Oral Health’s ‘Brush Up’ Podcast Highlights TempStars and Its Success Story
Founded in Canada, TempStars is expanding quickly and is North America’s fastest growing and top-rated dental temping and hiring service.
Oral Health has played an important role in elevating the profession in Canada, whether on behalf of dentists or hygienists and dental assistants.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral Heath, which publishes Canada’s leading magazine for the dental industry, has featured Dr. James Younger, the CEO and founder of TempStars, on its influential podcast – Brush Up.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
Founded in Canada, TempStars is expanding quickly and is North America’s fastest growing and top-rated dental temping and hiring service.
Dr. Younger, who is a practicing dentist, has been interviewed on multiple podcasts over the last couple years. Most recently, he was featured on the Official Podcast of the American Dental Hygienists Association.
The Oral Health podcast, which can be heard here, held special importance for him.
“Oral Health has played an important role in elevating the profession in Canada, whether on behalf of dentists or hygienists and dental assistants,” said Dr. Younger. “It has been an honor to work with the magazine, whether participating in the podcast, or writing columns.”
While TempStars has been very active when it comes to expanding in the U.S., establishing a presence in Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Arizona, Idaho and a recent launch in Florida, the company continues to make its customers in Canada a priority.
“As much as we consider ourselves a North American company and organization,” said Dr. Younger. “it’s important to remember and respect our origins, and to always be part of the conversation and community of dental professionals in Canada.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 17,000 dental professional members serving over 7,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram