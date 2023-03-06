Women's Clothing Brand Zeagoo Celebrates International Women's Day with Embrace Equity Campaign
EINPresswire.com/ -- International Women's Day is coming! From March 4th to March 20th, Zeagoo will launch an unprecedented extensive discount campaign; through the website, you can get a 35% discount(Code: IDW35) for any product; follow the Zeagoo official website to find beautiful clothes that suit your style.
As we all know, Women's Day is a festival born to commemorate the movement for women's rights. Every March 8th Women's Day has a different theme. For this year, the theme is "EmbraceEquity". As this year's Women's Day approaches, Zeagoo celebrates this international festival with a massive promotional campaign to commemorate and emphasize female power, echoing this year's theme of "EmbraceEquity" force.
Zeagoo is a women's clothing brand company that focuses on providing high-quality clothing. As a top fashion brand with more than 100 million consumers worldwide and weekly sales of more than 1 million US dollars, its goal is to create a mix-and-match community where women can express their uniqueness and show the world their true selves through style.
Morgan Ketzner, a model with more than 1 million fans on Instagram, said: Zeagoo has a great shopping experience, with a variety of styles and clothes suitable for various scenes. The cooperation between Zeagoo and morgan has reached more than 2 million people on Instagram, and more than 150,000 followers have enthusiastically discussed the Zeagoo brand. A YouTuber named Fiorella Zelaya has more than 5 million fans on the Internet. After wearing Zeagoo brand skirts, she likes the quality and style very much. She showed her fans a wide variety of Zeagoo clothes.
Zeagoo strives to provide women with good-looking and easy-to-match clothing, whether it is on the beach, in the office, at a friend's party, or traveling around the world, helping women easily switch roles in different life scenes and remain outstanding, dedicated to love Style and comfort for the modern woman creating her wardrobe.
Follow Zeagoo and get the information of your favorite clothes at the first time Amazon Store: https://zeagoo.co/3IPA99v
Xiaomin Huang
As we all know, Women's Day is a festival born to commemorate the movement for women's rights. Every March 8th Women's Day has a different theme. For this year, the theme is "EmbraceEquity". As this year's Women's Day approaches, Zeagoo celebrates this international festival with a massive promotional campaign to commemorate and emphasize female power, echoing this year's theme of "EmbraceEquity" force.
Zeagoo is a women's clothing brand company that focuses on providing high-quality clothing. As a top fashion brand with more than 100 million consumers worldwide and weekly sales of more than 1 million US dollars, its goal is to create a mix-and-match community where women can express their uniqueness and show the world their true selves through style.
Morgan Ketzner, a model with more than 1 million fans on Instagram, said: Zeagoo has a great shopping experience, with a variety of styles and clothes suitable for various scenes. The cooperation between Zeagoo and morgan has reached more than 2 million people on Instagram, and more than 150,000 followers have enthusiastically discussed the Zeagoo brand. A YouTuber named Fiorella Zelaya has more than 5 million fans on the Internet. After wearing Zeagoo brand skirts, she likes the quality and style very much. She showed her fans a wide variety of Zeagoo clothes.
Zeagoo strives to provide women with good-looking and easy-to-match clothing, whether it is on the beach, in the office, at a friend's party, or traveling around the world, helping women easily switch roles in different life scenes and remain outstanding, dedicated to love Style and comfort for the modern woman creating her wardrobe.
Follow Zeagoo and get the information of your favorite clothes at the first time Amazon Store: https://zeagoo.co/3IPA99v
Xiaomin Huang
Hongkong Linemart Limited
Lorde@Zeagoo.com