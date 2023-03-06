Secure Insight and Data Millenium Collborate on Mortgage Lender Data Security and Compliance Service
Consulting Service Helps Banks Meet New State and Federal Data Privacy Laws and Regulations
Mortgage lenders typically collect, store and distribute a very broad range of private consumer data making them frequent targets of illegal methods to intercept this data for criminal exploitation.”PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure Insight, a New Jersey based data analytics and reporting firm announced a new initiative in collaboration with Data Millennium of Orlando, Florida. The two companies will be offering operational evaluation services to assist lenders in determining whether their policies and practices meet state and federal regulatory requirements for managing data privacy and security.
Lenders normally accumulate large amounts of consumer non-public information in connection with the application, processing and approval or mortgages loans. This information often includes names, addresses, places of work, assets, bank accounts, social security numbers, dates of birth and other critical private data. In addition to federal privacy laws, states have begun to adopt their own strict laws governing how businesses manage the collection and storage or private data as well as who is allowed to access the data and for what purpose.
Dr. Malcolm Chisholm, president of Data Millennium stated, "We have previously offered data privacy evaluation services to major corporations nationwide with great success. This collaboration with Secure Insight provides an opportunity to reach decision makers and senior managers in the banking and mortgage industries who collect some of the most sensitive consumer data that exists, and help them manage risk."
Secure Insight CEO Andrew Liput commented that "This new service will offer these companies a professionally conducted evaluation of their risks and provide a detailed report of how to be in compliance and how to best protect their customers from harm."
For more information about Secure Insight visit www.secureinsight.com. To learn more about Dr. Chisholm and Data Millennium visit www.datamillennium.com.
