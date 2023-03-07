Solid Recovered Fuel Market Size Gaining: Off To A Good Start
A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global Solid Recovered Fuel Market Study Forecast till 2027.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Solid Recovered Fuel Market to witness a CAGR of 3.5% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Application (Cement Plants, Lime Plants, Coal Fired Power Plants, Combined Heat and Power (CHP), Other) by Type (Low Grade, High Grade) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Solid Recovered Fuel market size is estimated to increase by USD 295.7 Million at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD 1300.3 Million
Solid Recovered Fuel Market Overview
Solid recovered fuel is a high-quality alternative to fossil fuel produced from commercial waste such as card, paper, wood, textiles, and plastic. With a moisture content of less than 15%, solid recovered fuel has a high calorific value and is used in the facilities such as cement plants, lime plants, coal-fired power plants, and CHP, among others. In addition, one ton of coal is equivalent to approx. 1.5 tons of solid recovered fuel. Therefore, the low cost of SRF coupled with high calorific value is one of the key factor driving the growth of the market.
Solid Recovered Fuel Market - Key Segment Analysis
The market share growth by the High Grade segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Rising Demand for Fossil Fuel Alternatives Owing to CO2 Emissions
Solid Recovered Fuel Market - Competition Analysis
The global Solid Recovered Fuel market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Veolia, SUEZ Recycling and Recovery, Renewi, Biffa, Carey Group, Countrystyle Recycling, Estre Ambiental, FCC Austria Abfall Service AG, Ecomondis, EcoUrja Renewable Energy
Solid Recovered Fuel Market - Geographical Outlook
Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in Solid Recovered Fuel market. According to our research, the region will account for 62% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Europe is driven by Rising Demand for Fossil Fuel Alternatives Owing to CO2 Emissions.
What key data is demonstrated in this Solid Recovered Fuel market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Solid Recovered Fuel market between 2023 and 2028
Precise estimation of the size of the Solid Recovered Fuel market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Solid Recovered Fuel market players
Some Extracts from Table of Content
- Overview of Solid Recovered Fuel Market
- Market dynamics
Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges
- Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry
- Solid Recovered Fuel Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)
- Solid Recovered Fuel Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)
- Solid Recovered Fuel Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)
- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)
- Solid Recovered Fuel Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)
- Competitive Situation and Trends
- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)
- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution
- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category
- Solid Recovered Fuel Cost Analysis
- Marketing Strategy Analysis
- Research Conclusions
