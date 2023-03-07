BitePRO Release Bite Resistant Arm Guards Guide
BitePRO have released a simple ‘bite resistant arm guards guide’ following an increase in the number of violent incidents in healthcare facilities and schools.WETHERBY, UNITED KINGDOM, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BitePRO have released a simple ‘bite resistant arm guards comparison chart’ following a sharp increase in the number of violent incidents in healthcare facilities and schools in the USA and other countries, particularly physical attacks on staff.
The company’s CEO Robert Kaiser said: “Being physically assaulted, intimidated, or verbally harassed must not be tolerated as ‘part of the job’. It is demoralising and traumatising for those professionals and anyone else who happens to be in the space where it’s occurring. It harms the quality of care because healthcare workers must spend time focusing on recovering from attacks, rather than focusing on patient care.”
A recent study indicates that in recent years, 44% of nurses reported being subject to physical violence and 68% reported verbal abuse (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/21650799211031233). In a survey of physicians published last year, 23% reported being personally attacked on social media (https://news.northwestern.edu/stories/2021/01/doctors-attacked-on-social-media/).
According to ‘Education Week’, more than 4 of every 10 educators said at least one teacher in their district has been physically assaulted or attacked by a student in the past year alone.
BitePRO is the world's first specialised brand of protective clothing, offering dependable scratch, pinch, and bite protection. Healthcare and educational professionals, psychiatric social workers and carers can all be at risk of being harmed by patients, pupils, service users or members of the public.
Offering dependable and comfortable protection, they reduce the risk of physical injuries, infections, and diseases, as well as potentially long-lasting psychological trauma.
Robert Kaiser continued to say: “Our arm guards are available in several designs, styles, and sizes. To help our international customers chose the most suitable model we have created a simple ‘Guide to BitePRO Arm Guards’.
