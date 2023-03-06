Better Choice and Pet Supermarket Announce Partnership

Pet Supermarket will Offer Halo Brand in 75 Retail Stores in the USA



NEW YORK, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company Inc. BTTR (the "Company" or "Better Choice"), a pet health and wellness company, today announced a partnership with Pet Supermarket, a leading independent pet food retailer, to offer the Better Choice Halo Brand, a super-premium pet food. Beginning on March 2, 2023, Pet Supermarket will carry a range of Halo's natural pet food products, including their popular Halo Elevate line of foods.

Pet Supermarket is a trusted destination for pet foods and supplies across the Southeastern United States. Halo Elevate will be available in over 75 stores.

"At Halo, we are committed to providing pets with the best possible nutrition, and we are excited to partner with Pet Supermarket to make our products more widely available," said Lionel Conacher, CEO of Halo. "We believe that by working together, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of pets and their owners."

For more information about Pet Supermarket and their selection of pet food products, visit their website at petsupermarket.com , or visit your local Pet Supermarket store. To learn more about Halo's natural pet food products, visit their website at halopets.com .

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a pet health and wellness company focused on providing pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We offer a broad portfolio of pet health and wellness products for dogs and cats sold under our Halo brand across multiple forms, including foods, treats, toppers, dental products, chews, and supplements. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success and are well positioned to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. Our products consist of kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products and supplements. Halo's core products are made with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for natural, science-based nutrition. Each innovative recipe is formulated with leading veterinary and nutrition experts to deliver optimal health. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

