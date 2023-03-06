Modular International Releases New Industry Leading High Efficiency Led Modules

Modular International, Inc. has launched a new product line of high output, compact, and energy efficient LED modules.

Modular International, Inc., today, has launched a new product line of high output, compact, and energy efficient LED modules. The 579e series of LED modules achieves industry leading energy efficiency across a wide range of lumen outputs and is being offered in 50mm, 70 mm and 90 mm sizes.

Tony Madonna, Modular's Vice President, Business Development, said that the 579e modules were developed by Modular to respond to the needs of lighting professionals seeking an energy efficient lighting product that can achieve high delivered lumen levels for a reasonable price.

According to Madonna, the 579e series offers superior color rendering properties and high lumen outputs at lower wattages than products previously available to buyers and specifiers of commercial and residential lighting fixtures. For example, the 579e modules has a range of 7-35 watts, 758-5,224 delivered lumens, with 108-156 lm/w efficiencies at 90+ CRI and exceptional R9 values. Madonna said that the 579e series are available in 2700k, 3000k, 3500k and 4000k in order to accommodate a wide range of lighting conditions.

"With our new 579e modules, both homeowners and developers can drastically reduce their total energy consumption as compared to similar products in the industry. This is great news for restorations of historic buildings, higher education, medical institutions, corporate office environments, and the push for energy reduction in smart buildings and homes," Madonna said.

The 579e modules can be used within Modular International's line of Modular Multiples® fixtures. This includes Trimless or Trimmed retrofit fixtures for lighting upgrades to preexisting spaces or for new construction applications. This means greater energy savings can be made right away if you are looking to upgrade your lighting.

The 579e LED modules offer filter rings and shielding cylinders which can hold up to two 1/8" filter media for a more focused and balanced lighting performance. With its comprehensive product line, and the ability to customize to meet nearly any ceiling condition, Modular International is well-positioned to continue as a leader in helping lighting professionals achieve brilliant results.

Founded in 1987, Modular International Inc. is the premier source for innovative architectural lighting solutions, producing a broad spectrum of products for interior and exterior applications. In its 36-year history, Modular has held more than 40 patents and trademarks. The new line of 579e modules is the latest example of Modular's ingenuity in the lighting industry.

The company will showcase the new 579e LED Modules at LEDucation in New York City in March, LightFair in New York City in May, and at AIA's Conference on Architecture in San Francisco in June 2023.

To get information and learn more, visit modularinternational.com or reach out to Tony Madonna directly at tmadonna@modularinternational.com or call (412) 352-8828.

