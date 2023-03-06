New Freedom Plasma Location Opens in Clarksville

Plasma Donations Are Welcome from the Surrounding Community

The Clarksville community will be essential in meeting blood-plasma demand as the city welcomes a new Freedom Plasma donation center opening its doors on March 7, 2023. The new center aims to educate the Clarksville community about plasma donation and its impact on saving patient lives.

The U.S. provides two-thirds of the plasma used worldwide and is one of the few countries that allow healthcare companies to compensate donors financially for their time donating plasma. A community plasma donation center also provides a significant economic boost to the area.

"The new Clarksville center will have an economic impact of around $5 million annually," said Blair McKinney, Chief Operating Officer of ImmunoTek Bio Centers, one of the partner companies that built and will operate the center. "The community initially sees benefits from the construction of the center, then from compensation paid to donors and the creation of healthcare-oriented jobs. It also generates a need for services from local small businesses; plus, our donors know they are helping save lives."

Plasma donated at Freedom Plasma helps meet the global demand for blood-plasma, the golden liquid part of blood used to create life-saving medicines and therapies for people suffering from various diseases and immune disorders. Treating just one patient for a year requires 130–1,200 plasma donations from healthy donors, making every donation vital.

"Clarksville's new blood-plasma donation center is a win-win for all of us. The more people realize how desperately needed plasma is for millions of other people, the more willing people are to donate it," said Diana Yancey, Center Manager of the new Freedom Plasma Clarksville center.

To be eligible to donate plasma, in-house medical professionals conduct a medical screening, medical history, and physical exam. Donating plasma is much like a blood donation, and plasma is removed from the blood using a safe, sterile, self-contained automated process called plasmapheresis. The donor has the remaining red blood cells returned. Donors can give plasma up to twice a week.

Freedom Plasma's new location is at 804 Providence Blvd and will operate Tuesday – Saturday. Walk-in donors are welcome for their first donation; subsequent donations are only by appointment. If you need more information or want to make an appointment, call the center at 931-263-8384 or visit www.FreedomPlasma.com.

ABOUT FREEDOM PLASMA

Freedom Plasma was developed and is operated by ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC in partnership with a global healthcare company and leading manufacturer of plasma-derived medicines. Freedom Plasma provides donors within the communities it serves the freedom to improve their financial position and help positively impact patients' lives who rely on plasma-based therapies. Each plasma donation is essential and provides patients the freedom to live healthier and happier lives.

ABOUT IMMUNOTEK BIO CENTERS, LLC

ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC is the world's largest and fastest-growing independent plasma collection center operator. ImmunoTek is a global leader in developing a reliable plasma supply chain for international biotech companies and partnering with organizations for ancillary projects related to blood-plasma collection. Since its inception in 2013, ImmunoTek has built and operated more than 70 plasma collection centers, most of which have achieved or are in the process of attaining U.S. FDA licensure and European certification. ImmunoTek currently has centers operating in 19 states, with 22 additional centers under development and planning underway for more than 40 additional sites over the next three years. For more information, visit ImmunoTek.com.

