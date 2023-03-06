Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 375,610 in the last 365 days.

Ironsphere Rebrands Name to Align with Corporate Parent, Kron Technologies

Ironsphere Inc. announced today it has rebranded the company name to align with the parent; Kron Technologies (KRONT.IS).

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ironsphere Inc. announced today it has rebranded the company name to align with the parent; Kron Technologies (KRONT.IS).

"This change comes after an exhaustive rebranding process that included product enhancements to the existing product suite, as well as additional products and solutions made available to the US market via our parent company Kron Technologies. Kron Technologies has and will continue to make significant investments in developing related solutions and services, while cultivating strategic partnerships to meet the growing demand for protection against internal and external threats." Michael J. Fritzlo, Executive Chairman

About Kron Technologies
Kron Technologies is a software company established in 2007, that produces and integrates advanced technology software in the fields of Access Control Systems, Network Packet Brokerage, Streaming Analytics, Fast Data & Real Time Data Processing, and Next-generation Security and Audit. With cost-efficient, flexible, and tailored solutions, Kron Technologies is a respected and proven partner, supporting many Tier-1 telecom service providers and large global enterprises. Kron Technologies is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey with regional sales and support offices in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Please visit http://www.krontech.com

Media Contact

Marketing Team, Kron Technologies US, 1 2012040808, marketing_us@krontech.com

 

SOURCE Kron Technologies US

You just read:

Ironsphere Rebrands Name to Align with Corporate Parent, Kron Technologies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more