Ironsphere Rebrands Name to Align with Corporate Parent, Kron Technologies

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ironsphere Inc. announced today it has rebranded the company name to align with the parent; Kron Technologies (KRONT.IS).

"This change comes after an exhaustive rebranding process that included product enhancements to the existing product suite, as well as additional products and solutions made available to the US market via our parent company Kron Technologies. Kron Technologies has and will continue to make significant investments in developing related solutions and services, while cultivating strategic partnerships to meet the growing demand for protection against internal and external threats." Michael J. Fritzlo, Executive Chairman

About Kron Technologies

Kron Technologies is a software company established in 2007, that produces and integrates advanced technology software in the fields of Access Control Systems, Network Packet Brokerage, Streaming Analytics, Fast Data & Real Time Data Processing, and Next-generation Security and Audit. With cost-efficient, flexible, and tailored solutions, Kron Technologies is a respected and proven partner, supporting many Tier-1 telecom service providers and large global enterprises. Kron Technologies is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey with regional sales and support offices in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Please visit http://www.krontech.com

