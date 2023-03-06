Snowmobile Crash in Candia

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Richard D. Crouse

603-271-3127

March 6, 2023

Candia, NH – On March 5, 2023 at approximately 3:45 p.m., Fish and Game was flagged down by an individual on a snowmobile who reported that there was a snowmobile crash involving serious bodily injury adjacent to Tower Hill Pond in Candia. The rider led Conservation Officers to the scene of the crash, almost a mile and a half from Tower Hill Pond Road.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Christopher Betts, 42, of Allenstown, NH, appears to have lost control of his snowmobile while navigating a short turn, causing his machine to leave the traveled portion of snowmobile trail, striking a tree head on. Betts was thrown from his snowmobile during the crash, causing serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Immediately following the collision involving Betts, another individual in the riding party, identified as Joseph Gentile, 42 of Hampstead, NH, observed the collision and jumped off his snowmobile to render aid to Betts, allowing his machine to travel off the traveled portion of the trail. Gentile snowmobile sustained minor damage. Gentile was not hurt and was able to call 911 and render aid until NH Fish and Game personnel arrived on scene.

Betts was transported from the trail to Tower Hill Road by an Auburn Fire and EMS utility vehicle to a waiting ambulance. Betts was transported by ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH.

Fish and Game personnel were assisted by members of Candia Police Department, Candia Fire and EMS, Auburn Fire and EMS, DHART Helicopter, and the Snow Slickers, utilizing their groomer to tow the damaged snowmobile to Tower Hill Pond Road.

Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always wear the appropriate safety gear, to ride within their capabilities, and to be aware of the always changing trail conditions as winter winds to a close.